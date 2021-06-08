Menu
John Wade Shore
Shore, John Wade

February 28, 1924 - June 6, 2021

Winston–Salem – John Wade Shore, Jr., 97, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born February 28, 1924 in Boonville, NC to John Wade Shore and Myrtle Fleming Shore, he was predeceased by his wife, Madeline Myers Shore, and son, John W. Shore III. He was also predeceased by sisters, Martha Shore Martin and Elizabeth S. Reece and brother, Henry F. Shore as well as granddaughter, Rebecca Hahn and grandson, Ray Hollowell. Mr. Shore attended North Carolina State University. He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the 8th Air Force stationed in England. Mr. Shore served as President of Commercial and Savings Bank in Boonville until its merger with First Citizens Bank. He was City Executive of First Citizens Bank until his retirement after 44 years in banking. Mr. Shore was a lifetime member of Boonville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was active in community and civic activities, having served on the Boonville Town Board and as a member of the Yadkin County Board of Education. He served on the Baptist Hospital board of trustees and on the board of the Yadkin County chapter of the North Carolina Foundation. He was a charter member of the Boonville Lions Club and served as president, zone chairman and deputy district governor. Mr. Shore is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Caroline Hahn and husband, Thomas of Orlando, FL, son, Mark Myers Shore and wife Vicki of Kenly, and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Shore of Greensboro. He is also survived by grandson, Michael Shore and wife, Julie of Centreville, VA, Emily Hahn of Orlando, FL, and Cameron Flowers and husband Steven of Kenly. He is survived by five great-grandchildren, Nathan Hatch, Rachael and Zoe Shore, and Steven and Shepard Flowers. His funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 11, 2021 at Boonville Baptist Church by the Rev. John Brown. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Boonville Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 429, Boonville, NC 27011 or other charities of choice. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Shore family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boonville Baptist Church
NC
Mark, Vicki, and Family: Am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Bobbie Rowe
June 8, 2021
John was a outstanding cousin and friend in many ways.
He was helpful to me and my family over the years with
many bank transactions.

He loaned me money to buy a house and farm in 1971
based on my signature alone. No one else would have
done that.

He was truly a outstanding corner stone for the Boonville Community
over many, many years.

Condolence and best wishes to his family.

May God Bless.
Ray Parker
Friend
June 8, 2021
John Wade and his family were friends of my family and we treasured that friendship. My heart goes out to John Wade's family and friends. We have lost one of the finest men in this part of the world.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
June 7, 2021
