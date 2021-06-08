Shore, John Wade
February 28, 1924 - June 6, 2021
Winston–Salem – John Wade Shore, Jr., 97, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born February 28, 1924 in Boonville, NC to John Wade Shore and Myrtle Fleming Shore, he was predeceased by his wife, Madeline Myers Shore, and son, John W. Shore III. He was also predeceased by sisters, Martha Shore Martin and Elizabeth S. Reece and brother, Henry F. Shore as well as granddaughter, Rebecca Hahn and grandson, Ray Hollowell. Mr. Shore attended North Carolina State University. He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the 8th Air Force stationed in England. Mr. Shore served as President of Commercial and Savings Bank in Boonville until its merger with First Citizens Bank. He was City Executive of First Citizens Bank until his retirement after 44 years in banking. Mr. Shore was a lifetime member of Boonville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was active in community and civic activities, having served on the Boonville Town Board and as a member of the Yadkin County Board of Education. He served on the Baptist Hospital board of trustees and on the board of the Yadkin County chapter of the North Carolina Foundation. He was a charter member of the Boonville Lions Club and served as president, zone chairman and deputy district governor. Mr. Shore is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Caroline Hahn and husband, Thomas of Orlando, FL, son, Mark Myers Shore and wife Vicki of Kenly, and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Shore of Greensboro. He is also survived by grandson, Michael Shore and wife, Julie of Centreville, VA, Emily Hahn of Orlando, FL, and Cameron Flowers and husband Steven of Kenly. He is survived by five great-grandchildren, Nathan Hatch, Rachael and Zoe Shore, and Steven and Shepard Flowers. His funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 11, 2021 at Boonville Baptist Church by the Rev. John Brown. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Boonville Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 429, Boonville, NC 27011 or other charities of choice. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Shore family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.