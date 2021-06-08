John was a outstanding cousin and friend in many ways.

He was helpful to me and my family over the years with

many bank transactions.



He loaned me money to buy a house and farm in 1971

based on my signature alone. No one else would have

done that.



He was truly a outstanding corner stone for the Boonville Community

over many, many years.



Condolence and best wishes to his family.



May God Bless.

Ray Parker Friend June 8, 2021