Spainhour, John Henry
December 8, 1931 - June 29, 2021
King – John Henry Spainhour, Sr., age 89, of King, NC passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC.
Mr. Spainhour was born on December 8, 1931, in Stokes County, NC, to the late William Ernest and Glida Garner Spainhour. He was the widower of Rose Marie Spainhour. John Henry was the founder of Spainhour and Son's Grading, and he was a member of King Baptist Mission Church, and the Moose Lodge, Winston-Salem Lodge 466. He loved his family and working with them.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, John Henry Spainhour, Jr. (Debbie Jenkins), Darrell Ray Spainhour, Ivan Dale Spainhour (Mitzi), and Jason Norman Spainhour; his sisters, Becky Wall, and Frances Hill; his brothers: Robert D. Spainhour, and Kenneth Spainhour (Diane); grandchildren: Christopher Lee Spainhour, Jordan Douglas Spainhour, T. J. Hunter, Hannah Spainhour Davis, Robert Edwin Spainhour, Lauren Hope Spainhour, and Emma Faith Spainhour, along with four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Slate Funeral Home of King. The funeral will begin at 12:30 in the Slate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at King Baptist Mission Church in King, NC.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Henry Spainhour, Sr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 1, 2021.