Sprinkle, Jr., John M.



December 14, 1932 - January 6, 2022



Rural Hall, NC - Mr. John M. Sprinkle, Jr., 89, joined his wife and soulmate, JoAnn Schipper Sprinkle, in eternal peace at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, in Winston-Salem. John is survived by four loving daughters and their husbands, Sandy and Jeff Wyatt, Joni and Ronnie Newsom, Ellen and Marty Dekkers, Meredith and Jim Beaver, and 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. John was born in Winston-Salem to John Marvin Sprinkle and Lillian Fowler Sprinkle. He was a devoted brother to Virginia, Bob, Dallas and is survived by sister Lelia Cardwell. John served in the Naval Reserves during the Korean War, then had a 42-year career in printing and publishing, retiring from Jostens in Winston-Salem. John was a role model to many friends and family members and a companion to his dear friend, Margaret Epperson. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. The family asks for any memorial contribution to go to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022.