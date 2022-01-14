Rural Hall, NC - Mr. John M. Sprinkle, Jr., 89, joined his wife and soulmate, JoAnn Schipper Sprinkle, in eternal peace at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, in Winston-Salem. John is survived by four loving daughters and their husbands, Sandy and Jeff Wyatt, Joni and Ronnie Newsom, Ellen and Marty Dekkers, Meredith and Jim Beaver, and 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. John was born in Winston-Salem to John Marvin Sprinkle and Lillian Fowler Sprinkle. He was a devoted brother to Virginia, Bob, Dallas and is survived by sister Lelia Cardwell. John served in the Naval Reserves during the Korean War, then had a 42-year career in printing and publishing, retiring from Jostens in Winston-Salem. John was a role model to many friends and family members and a companion to his dear friend, Margaret Epperson. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. The family asks for any memorial contribution to go to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022.
So very glad to know your beautiful Father. We'll always remember our happy memories with Joanne and John at
White Birch Lodge. We hold them close in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Rick and Mary Wyatt
MARY K WYATT
Friend
February 17, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Next time we're together we will celebrate your dad with some oysters and cheers to a life well lived and some wonderful daughters!
JOAN RASMUSSEN
Other
January 18, 2022
What a great time we had for 40 plus years. Having fun,traveling the world and sometimes working hard producing memories.
Archie / Beverly Dorsett
Archie Dorsett
January 14, 2022
A wonderful, gentle, and loving father to us all.
We love you Dad, now and always in our hearts;
forever in our memories and touching our lives.
Joni and Ronnie Newsom
Family
January 14, 2022
It is sad to lose a loved one but when we remember them we remember the good times.
Jerry Dodson
January 14, 2022
My Sympathy to the Family and Friends of John. Fond memories of us working at Hunter Publishing and Jostens.