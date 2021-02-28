Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Strates
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Strates, John

February 8, 1940 - February 26, 2021

Mr. John Strates (Ioannis Stravomitis) passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021. John was born on February 8, 1940 in Lithoxori, Evrytania, Greece. He was preceded in death by his parents Panagiotis and Maria Stravomitis of Greece; brothers: Ilias, Chris, George; and sister, Christina Tsiakos (Vaios). John is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years, Elizabeth Ballas Strates (of Marathia, Greece); his daughter, Maria and husband Apostolos Tsigas of Clemmons; son, Peter J. and wife Spyridoula Strates of Winston Salem; grandchildren: Christos and Amalia Tsigas, and Elisa and Zoe Strates of Winston Salem. He is also survived by his brothers Gus (Vasiliki) Strates, Paul (Despina) Strates, and sister-in-law Eleni Strates of Winston Salem, brothers in law Gregory (Maria) Ballas and John (Penny) Ballas of Winston-Salem, and multiple nephews and nieces. After immigrating to the United States in 1967 at the age of 27, John immediately started working in the restaurant business at Sam's Gourmet Restaurant and through hard work, established with his brothers and brother-in-law, The Barbecue House, Dixie Pig Barbecue, Duke's Restaurant, Westtown Restaurant, and Westtown Eatery and Express, with his son and son-in-law. John attended the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church almost every Sunday, where he was very active within the community and loved assisting at the Greek Festival as much as possible. He enjoyed the Evrytanian Association of America (Velouchi) and his daily coffee visits with his brothers and best friends at McDonalds. His sweet character, laid back demeanor, and selfless love will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, with Fr. George Kouzelis officiating. The interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
A year has passed since Johnny´s going to Heaven. We will never forget his kind nature and lovely smile. We pray God has given you, his family, comfort and peace.
Sybille and Barry Sidden
Friend
February 22, 2022
Johnny was the best person that i have known! He was so kind to my dad and my entire family. When i proposed to my wife the first place we went to was the Barbeque House to eat and tell Johnny and his staff. He also made the potato salad for my rehearsal dinner. Johnny and his entire family will always be close to my heart. I have moved away 10 years ago, but when i make it back i try to go to Westtown Restaurant to eat. Speak to Pete or Paul and always ask about Johnny! A wonderful man with a Wonderful family! He will be missed!
Terry Smith
April 18, 2021
May his memory be eternal. . .
Polyxeni Bikas Liakos
March 1, 2021
Our deepest condolences for the loss of your sweet dad. May his memory be forever eternal. May you God comfort your family in your time of loss.
Georgia Kastanas
March 1, 2021
God bless your family with Peace and comfort during this difficult time. Glory be to God for He is Faithful and good. Love and Blessings Spyros and Georgia Kroustalis
Georgia Kroustalis
February 28, 2021
Rest in peace sweet friend. To your family: may God wrap his comforting arms around you.
Barry and Sybille Sidden
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results