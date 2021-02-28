Johnny was the best person that i have known! He was so kind to my dad and my entire family. When i proposed to my wife the first place we went to was the Barbeque House to eat and tell Johnny and his staff. He also made the potato salad for my rehearsal dinner. Johnny and his entire family will always be close to my heart. I have moved away 10 years ago, but when i make it back i try to go to Westtown Restaurant to eat. Speak to Pete or Paul and always ask about Johnny! A wonderful man with a Wonderful family! He will be missed!

Terry Smith April 18, 2021