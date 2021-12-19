Menu
John Charles Sturdivant
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd.
Jonesville, NC
Sturdivant, John Charles

September 11, 1940 - December 17, 2021

John Charles Sturdivant passed away on December 17 at his home after being in declining health for several years. He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Billie Jean, brother Bill Sturdivant, and parents Ernest and Eloise Sturdivant.

John graduated from Jonesville High School in 1958 and worked for R.J. Reynolds until retirement in 1994. While working for R.J. Reynolds, he traveled to China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Italy, and Germany. He was an avid gardener who supplied friends, family, and neighbors with many delicious treats. John was an award-winning photographer who always had a camera and tripod at the ready. During his retirement John and his wife Yvonne traveled across the country multiple times and went on several exciting trips with close friends, Jane and Jackie Lewis. John was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jonesville, singing in the choir, and leading the Senior Citizens' Ministry for many years.

John is survived by a large family including his wife, Yvonne, daughters Melissa Wray (Mark) of Hendersonville, Sherri Sager (Ken) of Burnsville, Cindy Sturdivant (Marie Warlick) of Black Mountain, Rita Saldivar (Dave) of Chapin, SC, Anita Darnell of Jonesville, sons Charles Sturdivant (Brooke) of Jonesville, and Ray Caudill of Clayton. John's grandchildren are: Travis (Rebecca) Wray, Dillon Wray, Jantzen Wray, Kenzie Wray, Jessica (Andrew) Cozart, Virginia (David) Sullivan, Benjamin Warlick, Aaron (Hayley) Sturdivant, Tanner Sturdivant, Cortland Sturdivant, Jackson Sturdivant, Heather (Brad) Milligan, and Raina Saldivar. John's great grandchildren include: Abbie Farrar, Brady Farrar, Margeaux Wray, Harper Jean Wray, Deserae Milligan, Zell Milligan, and Vincent Milligan. In addition to welcoming his family into his home, John enjoyed attending events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren and frequently visited each of his children in their homes.

The family has entrusted Gentry Funeral Home in Jonesville with the arrangements. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 20, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00PM at First Baptist Church of Jonesville with the funeral immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Jonesville or to Trellis Supportive Care and Hospice (www.trellissupport.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Sturdivant family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Jonesville, NC
Dec
20
Funeral
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Jonesville, NC
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
5 Entries
Thinking of you. I have such good memories of John’s kindness and love for his family. Prayers for all to find peace and comfort.
Cynthia Prevette
Friend
December 20, 2021
I loved John’s kind, friendly attitude and smile. He would message me about photography and pictures sometimes. So very sorry for your loss, aunt Yvonne and the rest of the family!
Gala Calloway
Friend
December 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. While I am unable to attend tomorrow, I send you all my love. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lydia Stewart Castle
Family
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Condon
Coworker
December 19, 2021
Due to my health condition, we will be unable to attend, but we’re sending our love and prayers for each member of Johnny’’s family.
Ronnie & Cookie Dancy
Ronald Dancy
Family
December 18, 2021
