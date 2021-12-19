Sturdivant, John Charles
September 11, 1940 - December 17, 2021
John Charles Sturdivant passed away on December 17 at his home after being in declining health for several years. He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Billie Jean, brother Bill Sturdivant, and parents Ernest and Eloise Sturdivant.
John graduated from Jonesville High School in 1958 and worked for R.J. Reynolds until retirement in 1994. While working for R.J. Reynolds, he traveled to China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Italy, and Germany. He was an avid gardener who supplied friends, family, and neighbors with many delicious treats. John was an award-winning photographer who always had a camera and tripod at the ready. During his retirement John and his wife Yvonne traveled across the country multiple times and went on several exciting trips with close friends, Jane and Jackie Lewis. John was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jonesville, singing in the choir, and leading the Senior Citizens' Ministry for many years.
John is survived by a large family including his wife, Yvonne, daughters Melissa Wray (Mark) of Hendersonville, Sherri Sager (Ken) of Burnsville, Cindy Sturdivant (Marie Warlick) of Black Mountain, Rita Saldivar (Dave) of Chapin, SC, Anita Darnell of Jonesville, sons Charles Sturdivant (Brooke) of Jonesville, and Ray Caudill of Clayton. John's grandchildren are: Travis (Rebecca) Wray, Dillon Wray, Jantzen Wray, Kenzie Wray, Jessica (Andrew) Cozart, Virginia (David) Sullivan, Benjamin Warlick, Aaron (Hayley) Sturdivant, Tanner Sturdivant, Cortland Sturdivant, Jackson Sturdivant, Heather (Brad) Milligan, and Raina Saldivar. John's great grandchildren include: Abbie Farrar, Brady Farrar, Margeaux Wray, Harper Jean Wray, Deserae Milligan, Zell Milligan, and Vincent Milligan. In addition to welcoming his family into his home, John enjoyed attending events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren and frequently visited each of his children in their homes.
The family has entrusted Gentry Funeral Home in Jonesville with the arrangements. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 20, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00PM at First Baptist Church of Jonesville with the funeral immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Jonesville or to Trellis Supportive Care and Hospice (www.trellissupport.org
).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.