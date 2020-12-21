Thomas, John "Jack" Barham Ragland
November 13, 1951 - December 19, 2020
John Barham Ragland "Jack" Thomas, M.D. died on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia, of Alzheimer's disease.
Jack was born to Bonner Gibbs Thomas and Emily Grant Thomas in Erwin, North Carolina on November 13, 1951, their third and last child. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a major in Mathematics Phi Beta Kappa and graduated from medical school at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine (WFU), receiving the Vidinghoff Award in Family Medicine. He stayed at WFU for his residency in Family Medicine and was co-chief resident. In Winston-Salem, he began Salem Family Medicine (now Novant Salem Family Medicine) along with two friends from medical school and residency, John Roach, MD and Sherrill Braswell, MD and worked there for 35 years. He served Novant in several different administrative capacities, including medical director of Salem Family Medicine and chair of Novant's computerized medical record committee, while maintaining his first love of seeing patients. After his retirement because of early-onset Alzheimer's, he loved to go to Costco because he would always see former patients there and talk.
Jack's life was defined by service to others and the community. He served at Novant's Community Care Clinic and at Crisis Control's Free Clinic. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving as EYC advisor, Every Member Canvass Chair and part of one of the first Education for Ministry classes, as well as being a Lay Eucharistic minister. He also served on the Kanuga Episcopal Conference Center's Board of Visitors and on the board of the Kanuga conference, Medicine and Ministry. He was the leader of a Great Books group that met for years in Winston-Salem.
After retirement to his mountain cabin in Wilkes County, Jack maintained an active life by hiking with the O.F.H.C. of Wilkes County, crossing streams, telling tall tales, and eating at greasy spoons with his good buddies. He loved Traphill and all the friends he made there. Before long, it was time to move to Roanoke with Olive, to be closer to daughter, Sarah, and to live at Brandon Oaks Retirement Community. Jack was still serving others at Brandon Oaks, where he was ready to be a fourth for bridge or consult on a medical question. He walked his dog, Piper, twice daily and together they greeted everyone on campus. He volunteered as an activity's assistant in Memory Care and especially loved participating when the Roanoke Symphony wellness group came on Wednesday mornings.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Olive Squires Thomas; and daughters, Elizabeth Gibbs Thomas of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Dr. Sarah Langston Thomas and son-in-law, David Burke, of Blacksburg, Virginia. He also is survived by his four beloved grandchildren, Jordan of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Lucy and Adelyn of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Dominique of Radford, Virginia; his sister, Emily T. Millett of Tallahassee, Florida; brother, William G. Thomas of Mineral, Virginia; cousin, Lee Grant of Roanoke; as well as by many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are pending because of the COVID-19 crisis. There will be a memorial service later at Brandon Oaks Retirement Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brandon Oaks Resident Endowment Fund, 3807 Brandon Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018 or to Old Roaring River Baptist Church, 13932 Longbottom Road, Traphill, NC 28665.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service – South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.