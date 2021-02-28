Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Burl Wicker
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Wicker, John Burl

February 27, 2021 - December 11, 1942

Yadkinville

Mr. John Burl Wicker, 78, of Yadkinville, formerly of Sanford, NC, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mr. Wicker was born December 11, 1942 in Lee County to the late Preston Burl Wicker and Elva Wicker Ferguson. He was a Mason for over 50 years.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wicker was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Isam Wicker; and a brother, Warren "Dude" Wicker. He is survived by three children, John P. Wicker (Wanda Fulp), Jeff Wicker and wife Glenda, and Tracy Lineberry and husband Ricky; grandchildren, Preston Wicker, Ashley L. (Dillon) Byerly, and Allyson Lineberry; great grandson, Nolan Ray Byerly; and nephew, Brian Wicker.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. Mr. Wicker will be available for public viewing Monday, March 1st from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center 243 N. Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of SECU Hospice for their loving care and support.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wicker family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Mar
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
24 Entries
John was a friend of mine. We enjoyed discussing the history of his service in the NC Highway Patrol. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Andrew L. Mackie
Friend
April 1, 2021
John, so sorry for the loss of your dad. I never had the pleasure of meeting him but talked to him, on the phone, many times. He was always friendly and helpful. I will keep you in my prayers.
Joy Lineberry
Friend
March 3, 2021
Tracy, John and Jeff, so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and all the family.
Terry and Angie (Renegar) Hutchens
Friend
March 2, 2021
John, Jeff and Tracy, we are sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. May the love of family and friends carry you through your grief. I know there is a great reunion in Heaven with Elva, Warren, Glen and Preston! We will keep you in our prayers. Lynn Wicker and Darren Berube
Lynn Wicker
Friend
March 2, 2021
Gina Chamberlain
March 1, 2021
John, Jeff and Tracy,
So sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad.
Many prayers for everyone during this sad time.
Terri Dixon Smith
Friend
March 1, 2021
I am very sad that John passed.He was a great father to all his children.I know you miss more each day.
John Harrington
Family
March 1, 2021
Sorry to hear of John's passing. I enjoyed working with him at Unifi for several years. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Carolyn & L. L. Mason
Friend
March 1, 2021
By just talking with your Dad many times over the phone I could tell he was a wonderful, caring, loving Father. He was always so up beat and happy. Glad I was able to call him a friend.
Jeannette and Steve Loggins
Friend
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of John Wicker, he was a fine man. I know he will rejoice in seeing Glenn again. Prayers for the family and great memories to treasure.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
March 1, 2021
RIP
Dawn May-White
Neighbor
March 1, 2021
Needless to say, John's passing has brought memories of many hours I spent with him, Steve, Wilbur, and others. I have to smile when I remember some of the often repeated stories Steve told about John, some of which were true and some of which were embellished just a little. I loved them all and carry them in my heart. John, Jeff, and Tracy, just remember that your daddy loved you like crazy and he still lives in your hearts. Always remember the good times, say his name often and smile.
Janie Helton
Friend
February 28, 2021
John Wicker was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. John and my stepfather, the late Steve Helton, were friends for as long as I can remember, although I haven’t seen John since Steve died. Steve had a few very close friends (maybe five,) that he could count on through thick or thin, and John Wicker was certainly one of those. I never heard him speak i’ll of another or saw him treat another badly. What I do remember is his quick smile and his twinkling eyes, and the “brotherhood” they used to share: that never wavered. Jeff, Tracey, and John, Jr., my prayers are with you all and the rest of the family now as you lay our fine friend and your father to rest. If you know nothing else, please know that he was loved beyond words. May God be with you all during this difficult time. We’re praying for you.
Melissa D. Taylor
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
So sad to hear of John’s passing. I have many happy childhood memories of him and Warren playing at our house when we were all young. John always teamed up with my brother, Alfred, to give us girls a hard time! I’m sorry I won’t be able to attend the graveside service but will keep you all in my prayers. I will be making a donation to hospice in Johns memory.
Carolyn Scoggins Boyd
Family
February 28, 2021
To all of the family. We are sorry for your loss. John was a fair and honest man. I was proud to be his friend and Fellow Brother Mason. You are all in our Prayers.
Roy and Nell Douglas
Friend
February 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you .
Rick and Elaine Styers
Friend
February 28, 2021
Tammy Reavis
Friend
February 28, 2021
Prays for peace for the family!! Ive known John many years and thought the world of him!! He was a stellar guy and I will never forget him....❤
Billie Dawn Gregory
Friend
February 28, 2021
John & I were best friends all though grammar school until now. He was a very kind and giving guy & always fun to be around.. We shared many, many good times together in Sanford & his beach place. Loved the video pictures you put on of the good times he had with family..I will dearly miss my friend......
Johnny Lipscomb
Friend
February 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. John was a friend to both of us. We will miss him.
Ronnie and Kathy Ray
February 28, 2021
He was a great person. And a good officer. And a great friend. And my pray goes with him. And to the family.
Jim Hutchens
February 27, 2021
John Preston, Tracy and Jeff, I’m sorry for your loss. John Burl was one of my heroes. I know that your hearts are broken, just know that me, Johnny Max, Carolyn Ann, Diane and Phyllis grieve with you. You will remain in my thoughts and prayers.
David Harris
Family
February 27, 2021
To all of John’s family,
So sorry to hear the news of John. He was a special man who meant a lot to more than he knew. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you - not just today but in all the days ahead.
Alex and Kay Shugart
Friend
February 27, 2021
John, Jeff and Tracy,
So sorry to hear of the loss of your father. He was a good man, friend and neighbor. He will be missed.
Fred Simmons
Friend
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 24 of 24 results