John Wicker was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. John and my stepfather, the late Steve Helton, were friends for as long as I can remember, although I haven’t seen John since Steve died. Steve had a few very close friends (maybe five,) that he could count on through thick or thin, and John Wicker was certainly one of those. I never heard him speak i’ll of another or saw him treat another badly. What I do remember is his quick smile and his twinkling eyes, and the “brotherhood” they used to share: that never wavered. Jeff, Tracey, and John, Jr., my prayers are with you all and the rest of the family now as you lay our fine friend and your father to rest. If you know nothing else, please know that he was loved beyond words. May God be with you all during this difficult time. We’re praying for you.

Melissa D. Taylor Acquaintance February 28, 2021