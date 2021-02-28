Wicker, John Burl
February 27, 2021 - December 11, 1942
Yadkinville
Mr. John Burl Wicker, 78, of Yadkinville, formerly of Sanford, NC, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mr. Wicker was born December 11, 1942 in Lee County to the late Preston Burl Wicker and Elva Wicker Ferguson. He was a Mason for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wicker was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Isam Wicker; and a brother, Warren "Dude" Wicker. He is survived by three children, John P. Wicker (Wanda Fulp), Jeff Wicker and wife Glenda, and Tracy Lineberry and husband Ricky; grandchildren, Preston Wicker, Ashley L. (Dillon) Byerly, and Allyson Lineberry; great grandson, Nolan Ray Byerly; and nephew, Brian Wicker.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. Mr. Wicker will be available for public viewing Monday, March 1st from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center 243 N. Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of SECU Hospice for their loving care and support.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wicker family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.