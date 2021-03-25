Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Prince Williams
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Williams, John Prince

September 12, 1948 - March 17, 2021

John Prince Williams entered into the arms of Jesus Christ on March 17, 2021. A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, John was born on September 12, 1948. He was the first of two children born to the late Justina H. Williams and John Williams, Jr. He married Parepa "PJ" McCrae Williams on June 18, 1971 and their union was blessed with two children, Michael and Valarie. At the time of his passing, John was an active member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, NC where he sang in the choir. He was also an avid member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

John had many faces. He was a singer, a family man, a bank executive, a big brother, a civic activist, an art collector, and a photographer. John was a graduate of the UNC School of the Arts and the Credit Union Management School at the University of Georgia. Additionally, John served on the board of the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation. Through the years, John spent many years balancing his singing career with his professional banking career at Wachovia Bank, the former R.J. Reynolds Carolina Federal Credit Union, and finally Allegacy Federal Credit Union. In 2012, he retired from Allegacy Federal Credit Union after 33 years, where he held various positions including Loan Officer, Branch Manager, Vice President of Human Resources, and most recently, Vice President of Governmental and Community Affairs.

John was known for his smooth bass-baritone voice. His vocal talents surfaced at a very young age when he sang in the Tots Choir at First Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC. As his talent emerged, he began singing solos in several music programs at J.W. Ligon High School in Raleigh. It was after his freshman year at Ligon that he transferred to the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem as a high school sophomore. He completed his high school education as well as his college education at the School of the Arts. During that time, he had a robust singing career in the Winston-Salem area, around the state of North Carolina, and in the Mid-Atlantic region. John performed in operas, with symphonies, and in recitals at many venues and universities. He was often the bass-baritone soloist with the Greensboro Choral Society. He loved singing in churches and began his solo career at First Presbyterian Church. In addition, he was a soloist with the Saint Paul's Episcopal Church where they performed in Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Further, John performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and with the North Carolina and Winston-Salem Symphonies, to name a few. He also performed musical selections by several composers and in multiple languages, demonstrating his vocal range and versatility. During his musical career, he won numerous awards and competitions. He was a Southeastern Regional Winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in 1985.

John has been a civic activist in the Winston-Salem community for more than 50 years. He often said that Winston-Salem has been good to him, but in reality, he has also been good to the Winston-Salem community and to the entire state of North Carolina. He was past Music Director for the Twin City Choristers and past president of the Board of Directors of the Gateway Music Festival. He was appointed by former Governor Michael Easley to the Board of Trustees of the NC Museum of Art in Raleigh. John also served on the Board of Trustees of the UNC School of the Arts and was a member of the Chancellor Search Committee.

Not only did John have a passion for the performing arts, he also had a passion for the visual arts. He and PJ have been art collectors for many years. Their collection includes over 50 paintings and numerous sculptures.

John was an amateur photographer and enjoyed visually capturing life around the Winston-Salem area as well as scenes from his domestic and international travels. In 2012, he exhibited several of his photographs in a photography show at Allegacy Federal Credit Union. In 2014, he had another photography show at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church.

Through the Big Brother organization, John began mentoring several young men who have benefitted from his guidance and encouragement. These young men have gone on to be family men and productive members of their communities. Most notably, dating back to 1999, special bonds were developed with Christopher Young (deceased), Jay Garcia, Brandon Long, and Surquin Johnson, all of whom made John proud to watch them evolve from boys to fine young men. John also found time to mentor both young and veteran singers.

John made an impact and left an everlasting imprint on all who met him and on society at large. His musical acumen was immeasurable. His love for humanity was a love for all of us. The love for his family was evident in every fiber of his being. John's many accomplishments while juggling family life, music, banking, civic affairs, and mentorship, is acknowledgement of an amazing life well lived.

After a long and beautiful life, John leaves to cherish precious memories, his wife of almost 50 years, Parepa "PJ" McCrae Williams; he is also survived by his devoted children, Michael of Columbia, South Carolina and Valarie of the home; two beloved grandchildren, Justin and Kennedi; John is also survived by his dear sister, Gerri Williams Joice (Alan) of Kensington, Maryland; fond memories will always be cherished by his aunts, Brenda Watkins of Huntsville, Alabama and Launa Daniel of Columbia, Missouri; his uncle, William Harris of Orange, New Jersey; his mother-in-law, Iva D. McCrae of Durham, NC; and his loyal mentees, Jay Garcia, Brandon Long, and Surquin Johnson; other loving survivors include a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and many dear friends.

Private family memorial services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The Enrichment Center at 1006 Marshall Street SW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
I Just received the news of Johnny´s passing. He and I performed together during our NCSA days, as well as numerous times throughout the country over the last forty years. I am truly sorry to hear of his loss. My sincerest condolences go out to PJ and his entire family.
Marymal Holmes
April 18, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family.I was friends with Johnny at NCSA and we sang our first opera,Cosi fanTutte,together with John Cheek. Johnny was always a kind and very talented man and he will be missed.
Elizabeth Peeler Graham
April 4, 2021
We were so sorry to learn about John's passing, and we will forever hold dear the memories of his beautiful voice and spirit. St Paul's was so blessed to have him and your whole family.
Gwynne and Dan Taylor
March 30, 2021
All my love and sympathy to you, Pj and Valarie, and all the family. I admired John very much.
[email protected]
March 27, 2021
My sincerest condolences to John's family, friends and associates. There are many who will miss him deeply. I remember John well from our years together as classmates at NCSA during its first years. He was immensely talented, gentle and very serious about his art. He has obviously continued in that exceptional way through a richly productive and generous life. Rest in peace, Johnny.
Lynn Bernhardt
March 27, 2021
I will never forget how John blessed us with his anointed voice while at UNCSA! My prayers are with you family. Margaret Bynum Holtz
Margaret Bynum Holtz
March 27, 2021
John and I were among the first group of students to attend and graduate from, the NC School of the Arts. I am saddened to hear of his passing.Although it´s been many years since our paths have crossed, I retain fond memories of him. I remember him as a greatly talented, thoughtful, gracious and warm-hearted young man. My sincere condolences to his Family, Friends, Colleagues and Community-at-Large. May he Rest in Glory.
Alana Holloway Barter
March 26, 2021
I send my heartfelt condolences to the family. I attended the N.C. School of Arts with John. All of my fellow pickles and I are deeply saddened to learn of his passing.
Rebecca McLain
March 26, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy. John, or Johnny as I knew him at NCSA was a great vocal talent and my friendly rival bass baritone. It seems that he has led quite an extraordinarily rich life, using many gifts. What a rich legacy. "Saith the Spirit, they rest from their labor and their works follow after them."
John Cheek
March 26, 2021
Dear PJ, Valerie and family. So sorry to learn of John's death. We will be thinking of you as the days pass. Miss seeing you and Valerie at the Enrichment Center.
Libby Tuttle
March 26, 2021
John and I became friends when I was a sophomore at UNCSA in violin in 1965. My parents knew him when he sang in the choir at First Presbyterian Church in W-S. So sorry he left us all so early!
Alix Hitchcock
March 26, 2021
Dear P.J. And family. You have our Deepest sympathy for the loss of your beloved John. We will miss John and his beautiful smile and gorgeous singing voice. We thank God for the gift of knowing him and you. Sending love and prayers.
Barbara Edwards
March 25, 2021
We send heartfelt sympathy and comforting thoughts to your amazing family. We admired John and his glorious voice, the many solos and his voice in St Paul´s Episcopal ChurchChoir. His spirit and voice will continue to bring joy in Heaven Read and Judith Smith
Read and Judith Smith
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results