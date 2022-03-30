Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnnie Kaye McGee
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 2 2022
2:00p.m.
Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
McGee, Johnnie Kaye

July 13, 1950 - March 20, 2022

Johnnie Kaye McGee of Pinnacle, NC, born 7/13/1950, passed away on 3/20/2022.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Lionel and Alma Smith McGee; one sister Norma Guthrie; and her brothers Rex (Bill) McGee and Ralph (Junior) McGee.

She is survived by two sisters, Betty Jo Adams of Kernersville, and Susan Taylor of Tobaccoville; two children, Mark Dee Shelton, and Marla Shelton (Fred) Files; a granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Shelton; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

She retired from Reynold's tobacco and was a hard worker all her life, doing everything possible for her family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Donnie Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones following the service, in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Trellis Supportive Care or charity of your choice.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Johnnie Kaye McGee. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Slate Funeral Home Inc - King.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.