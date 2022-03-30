McGee, Johnnie Kaye
July 13, 1950 - March 20, 2022
Johnnie Kaye McGee of Pinnacle, NC, born 7/13/1950, passed away on 3/20/2022.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Lionel and Alma Smith McGee; one sister Norma Guthrie; and her brothers Rex (Bill) McGee and Ralph (Junior) McGee.
She is survived by two sisters, Betty Jo Adams of Kernersville, and Susan Taylor of Tobaccoville; two children, Mark Dee Shelton, and Marla Shelton (Fred) Files; a granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Shelton; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She retired from Reynold's tobacco and was a hard worker all her life, doing everything possible for her family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Donnie Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones following the service, in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Trellis Supportive Care or charity of your choice.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Johnnie Kaye McGee. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.