Cockerham, Johnny Stephen "Steve"
July 2, 1951 - March 24, 2021
Johnny Stephen "Steve" Cockerham passed away on March 24, 2021 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center following a short illness. He was 69 years old. Born July 2, 1951, Steve is the son of the late James Andrew and Etta Cornelia "Jo" Cockerham and brother to the late Danny James Cockerham. Although he was always called Steve by his family, he was always known as Johnny by all those who worked with him at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, where he worked for more than 30 years. In his time at RJ Reynolds, he travelled to many foreign counties and saw many interesting sites, but always loved coming home to Jonesville. In retirement, just as in life, he enjoyed fishing, driving his Kubota toys, but most of all he enjoyed tinkering with cars. The latter was his true passion in life. His love of cars was born out of necessity, citing that he "wrecked everything [he] ever owned until [he] was 25. So, learning to fix them was cheaper than buying another one." Steve had a great sense of humor and was always busy doing something, many times for others. Although he owned and used a smartphone, he still believed flip phones were better, he did not believe in shirts without pockets, and was an E-bay champion. He cared deeply for his family. In addition to many caring friends and family, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Cheek Cockerham, his two sons Trent (Jason Kaplan) Cockerham of Winston-Salem, Matt (Janet) Cockerham as well as Matt and Janet's daughter and Steve's dearest granddaughter, Sophie, all of Elizabeth City, NC. Steve will be available for public viewing at Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville on Friday, March 26 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. The graveside service will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 PM on Saturday, March 27, 2021, officiated by Rev. Jerry Childress. Social distancing and wearing of masks is encouraged. The family extends their many thanks to all who have sent their well-wishes and for the wonderful care from the medical staff in the Cardiac ICU and the Palliative Care Team at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church at 8087 Windsor Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020 or to the Yadkin County Humane Society at 1027 Speaks Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 26, 2021.