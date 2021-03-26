Menu
Johnny Stephen "Steve" Cockerham
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd.
Jonesville, NC
Cockerham, Johnny Stephen "Steve"

July 2, 1951 - March 24, 2021

Johnny Stephen "Steve" Cockerham passed away on March 24, 2021 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center following a short illness. He was 69 years old. Born July 2, 1951, Steve is the son of the late James Andrew and Etta Cornelia "Jo" Cockerham and brother to the late Danny James Cockerham. Although he was always called Steve by his family, he was always known as Johnny by all those who worked with him at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, where he worked for more than 30 years. In his time at RJ Reynolds, he travelled to many foreign counties and saw many interesting sites, but always loved coming home to Jonesville. In retirement, just as in life, he enjoyed fishing, driving his Kubota toys, but most of all he enjoyed tinkering with cars. The latter was his true passion in life. His love of cars was born out of necessity, citing that he "wrecked everything [he] ever owned until [he] was 25. So, learning to fix them was cheaper than buying another one." Steve had a great sense of humor and was always busy doing something, many times for others. Although he owned and used a smartphone, he still believed flip phones were better, he did not believe in shirts without pockets, and was an E-bay champion. He cared deeply for his family. In addition to many caring friends and family, he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Cheek Cockerham, his two sons Trent (Jason Kaplan) Cockerham of Winston-Salem, Matt (Janet) Cockerham as well as Matt and Janet's daughter and Steve's dearest granddaughter, Sophie, all of Elizabeth City, NC. Steve will be available for public viewing at Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville on Friday, March 26 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. The graveside service will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 PM on Saturday, March 27, 2021, officiated by Rev. Jerry Childress. Social distancing and wearing of masks is encouraged. The family extends their many thanks to all who have sent their well-wishes and for the wonderful care from the medical staff in the Cardiac ICU and the Palliative Care Team at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church at 8087 Windsor Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020 or to the Yadkin County Humane Society at 1027 Speaks Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd., Jonesville, NC
Mar
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you to Jeffrey and Becky Smith for their generous donation to the Yadkin Humane Society.
Yadkin counry Humane Society Yadkin county
Neighbor
April 22, 2021
THINKING OF YOU WANDA, SO SORRY.
CATHY RECCHIO
Friend
March 29, 2021
Wanda so sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. May God give you and your family strength and comfort.
Joan Wall
March 28, 2021
Mattie and Jerry Lane
Family
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I remember Johnny well from our days at A.B.I. Seeing him in the video brought back memories. I remember him wearing that exact same outfit (jeans, red shirt and black vest) in the plant. In fact he was wearing it the last day we worked together. He was a good man and a good friend and I'll miss him. Will be keeping you all in my prayers. God Bless.
Mark Smith
Coworker
March 27, 2021
Dr. Ziglar and I send our prayers to Wanda, Trent, Mathew and extended family as you face the difficult days ahead without your husband, father, and grandfather. We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Steve. May you know that we care for you. ✝
Jerry and Vickie Ziglar Ziglar
Friend
March 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jane Lowery
March 26, 2021
Wanda so sorry for your loss.. you and your family are in my prayers
Donna Martin
Coworker
March 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mickey Childress
March 26, 2021
So sorry. I always liked working with Johnny. We had lots of fun. Wanda I will be praying for all the family.
Beverly Thornburg
Coworker
March 26, 2021
Wanda and all the family I am so sorry for your loss. You and all the family is in my prayers.
Melissa Buelin
Coworker
March 26, 2021
Wanda, Trent, Matt and all members of the Cockerham family, may the memories of time spent with Steve be a source of comfort and strength now and in the days to come. There has certainly been physical separation from your husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend. The pain of separation is real but it wouldn´t be present if there was not a love that binds all of you together. There is healing in cherishing and sharing with family and friends the special times that you spent with Steve. This will draw you closer to God and to each other. Be thankful for the shared blessings as well as the blessings that are personally powerful to each of you individually. Life is a journey - enjoy and embrace it sustained by spiritual hope in all that comes you way. God loves you and we do also! In Christian Love, Dana and Vickie Wooten
Dana and Vickie Wooten
March 26, 2021
Johnny was a great guy to work with.i was his operator at ABi.and NCTI and Nasco products..He tolt me many things...He will be missed very much.
Peggy Sue Revis
March 26, 2021
Prayers for all involved
Sanford Gibbons
March 26, 2021
Prayers going up for the entire family.
Aileen TERRELL
Family
March 26, 2021
We will be missing you. Prayers going up for the entire family.
Aileen Baity Terrell
Family
March 26, 2021
Wanda, I am really sorry about Steve. It has been really long time since we worked together, but I just want you to know I'm thinking about you and your sons and their family. There are no words that can be said in a time like this that will comfort you, so I'll keep you and your family in my prayers and my heart.
Kim Phillips (Dinkins)
March 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Karen Hoots
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love,
Mike & Lori Armstrong
Family
March 26, 2021
To Wanda and the boys. Sorry for your loss I know he will be missed by all that knew him
Christine and Wesley Elliott
Friend
March 26, 2021
Wanda, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and all the family.
Barbara Savage
Coworker
March 26, 2021
It hurts my heart to hear of the loss of "Johnny Steve" as I called him. To Wanda & family I offer my dearest condolences. He was one of my favorite customers. Such an interesting man to know and to be friends with. He would literally give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. This man will be sorely missed & happily remembered by all those who knew him.
Josh Oakes
Friend
March 26, 2021
Prayers for comfort
Wanda Barron Jordan
March 26, 2021
Wanda so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you and the rest of the family.
Marcia &Rudy&Abigail Posey
Friend
March 26, 2021
Wanda & family, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Not too many years ago I experienced the same loss so I can fully understand some of your feelings of emptiness.
Dorothy Hutchens
March 26, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss. He was a great brother in law and a good person. I’m sure him and June are enjoying their new home.
Bill Littlefield
Family
March 26, 2021
So very sorry about your loss Wanda and the Boys. Your family and loved ones are in my prayers.
Tasha Watkins / Whyte
Friend
March 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss Wanda. You will see him again. Praying for you
Diedra Redmond
Friend
March 25, 2021
Asking for God’s loving arms to be wrapped around you during this time!
Dana K. Hutchens
Family
March 25, 2021
Prayers for comfort.
Tommie Jo Haynes
March 25, 2021
Wanda and family, please accept my heartfelt condolences on this devastating loss. My love and prayer are being sent your way.
Judy Deck
Friend
March 25, 2021
Wanda, Trent, Matt and all of the family. I am so sorry for your loss of Steve. It seems like it was just yesterday that as children we were at Aunt Lois and Uncle Henry Cranfills house playing in the yard and priming tobacco. Steve definitely was a master car builder. The 39 Ford he built was the finest street rod that has ever been. He will be missed. You are all in our prayers.
Roy and Nell Douglas
Family
March 25, 2021
Phyllis, I am so sorry. Please pass my condolences to Wanda. Let me know if I can do anything. Sending prayers and love for the family.
Malia Goodman
Friend
March 25, 2021
Wanda, I am so sorry for your loss.... our Thoughts and Prayers are with you now and in the days to come!
Debbie P Billings
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family!
Misty & Shayla Henderson
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Steve, many prayers with you Wanda, Trent and Matt and the entire family.
Angie Cranfill Jester
Family
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Steve’s passing. I became acquainted with Steve at the Ford Dealership in Yadkinville back in the early 80’s always ordering parts for his cars. I will always remember Steve by his great personality . God Bless
David Byrd

David Byrd
March 25, 2021
Wanda and Family,
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Pattie T. Cockerham
March 25, 2021
So sorry Wanda for your loss.
SusanLHarrison, Yadkin Valley Magazine
Susan Harrison
Friend
March 25, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with the family for comfort and peace. He was a dear friend to my father and mother, Hardin and Emmy Bullin. I know they will miss him greatly.
April Bullin Dillon
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
Steve was a true friend that will surely be missed. He was kind and generous, sharing with friends when he saw a need. Hardin and he shared many happy hours working on "car projects" together. Our grandkids and their poppy enjoyed fishing in his pond. I remember how excited he was when Sophie was born. He loved her dearly and loved sharing about his visits with her. Our thoughts and prayers have been with him and will continue to go out for his family.
Hardin & Emmy Bullin
Friend
March 25, 2021
My prayers for Wanda and the family members hang in there one day time will be here to have a reunion
Rex Baity
Friend
March 25, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. Your family and loved ones are in our prayers.
Lisa and William Bullin Rudder
Neighbor
March 25, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Wanda & family.
David Cranfill, Jr.
Family
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of Steve. He will be greatly missed. You are in my thoughts and prayers now and the days, montbs ahead. If you need anything or to just talk please don't hesitate to call.
Tina Lineberry
Friend
March 25, 2021
Wanda I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you.
Hattie Royall
Friend
March 25, 2021
Wanda so sorry to hear of your husband’s passing. Will be thinking of you
Elizabeth Foster
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
Steve will be miss by many ,,, He was my 1st cousin ,, @ i love him like a brother ,, he was just 19 days older than me ,, I know I will miss him very much ,, Love @ prayers for the family ,,
Linda Norman
Family
March 25, 2021
I am sorry for your loss
JoAnn Gilley
Friend
March 25, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers for the family
Patsy Norman
Friend
March 25, 2021
Trent and family - I am so sorry for your loss and you remain in my thoughts and prayers. Knowing Trent through work tells me what a wonderful father Johnny was.
Susan Cox
Coworker
March 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandy Moser
Friend
March 25, 2021
We are truly going to miss Johnny he was a man that would do anything for you our condolences go out to Wanda and the family may God bless and comfort you through these times
Sandy and Billie Moser
Friend
March 25, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Hope Johnson Hardy
March 25, 2021
