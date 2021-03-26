Wanda, Trent, Matt and all members of the Cockerham family, may the memories of time spent with Steve be a source of comfort and strength now and in the days to come. There has certainly been physical separation from your husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend. The pain of separation is real but it wouldn´t be present if there was not a love that binds all of you together. There is healing in cherishing and sharing with family and friends the special times that you spent with Steve. This will draw you closer to God and to each other. Be thankful for the shared blessings as well as the blessings that are personally powerful to each of you individually. Life is a journey - enjoy and embrace it sustained by spiritual hope in all that comes you way. God loves you and we do also! In Christian Love, Dana and Vickie Wooten

Dana and Vickie Wooten March 26, 2021