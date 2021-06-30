Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny Brent Love
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Love, Johnny Brent

February 17, 1941 - June 25, 2021

Johnny Brent Love, 80, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center, unexpectedly after heart complications. Johnny was born on February 17, 1941 in Elkin, NC to John McKinley Love and Rita Vanhoy Love. He worked in the truck driving industry for over 30 years. He began with Pilot Freight Carriers for 20 years, then pursued his career by starting his own trucking business, then continued to work for Volvo and SSG until final retirement. He was a member of Global Missions Church at High Point. He loved his church family and they sure loved him. Johnny loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with his wife Anita in their motorhome. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and especially his three granddaughters and took them on multiple camping trips. He also was an avid lover of classic cars and trucks. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving family includes his loving wife of 55 years, Anita Smither Love; daughters, Angela Love and her daughter Macy Alexandria Presnell and Lisa Love Sale (Greg) and her daughters, McKinley Love Campbell and Ashlynn Taylor Campbell; and a special sister-in-law, Mary Ann Vescio. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Elder Barney Yaskiewicz and Elder Rick Yaskiewicz officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Global Missions Church at High Point, 3 Cranwood Ct., Greensboro, NC 27455. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jul
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We are sorry for your loss we love you ALove praying for you and your family.
Auman Family
Friend
July 6, 2021
Scott, Terri and Montana Auman
July 6, 2021
Tom Tune
June 30, 2021
Mrs. Love, Lisa, Angela, McKinley, Ashlynn, and Macy, Your husband, dad, snd grandpa was a special man! He always had a smile on his face. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Stacey Coats
June 30, 2021
To Angela, Macy and the rest of the family, you have my love, prayers and sympathy.
Judith Parks
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results