Love, Johnny Brent
February 17, 1941 - June 25, 2021
Johnny Brent Love, 80, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center, unexpectedly after heart complications. Johnny was born on February 17, 1941 in Elkin, NC to John McKinley Love and Rita Vanhoy Love. He worked in the truck driving industry for over 30 years. He began with Pilot Freight Carriers for 20 years, then pursued his career by starting his own trucking business, then continued to work for Volvo and SSG until final retirement. He was a member of Global Missions Church at High Point. He loved his church family and they sure loved him. Johnny loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with his wife Anita in their motorhome. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and especially his three granddaughters and took them on multiple camping trips. He also was an avid lover of classic cars and trucks. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving family includes his loving wife of 55 years, Anita Smither Love; daughters, Angela Love and her daughter Macy Alexandria Presnell and Lisa Love Sale (Greg) and her daughters, McKinley Love Campbell and Ashlynn Taylor Campbell; and a special sister-in-law, Mary Ann Vescio. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Elder Barney Yaskiewicz and Elder Rick Yaskiewicz officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Global Missions Church at High Point, 3 Cranwood Ct., Greensboro, NC 27455. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.