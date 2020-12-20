Lewis, Jon Clifford



September 30, 1941 - December 13, 2020



Jon C. Lewis Ph.D. passed away December 13, 2020 in Placitas, NM surrounded by his immediate family. A native of Southport, Connecticut, Jon graduated from Spring Branch High School (Houston, Tx). Following three years active duty with the U.S. Army, he attended the University of Houston where he received his Bachelor and Masters degrees. Doctoral Studies in biochemistry and cell biology were completed at the University of Kansas. Dr. Lewis' academic career began as Assistant Professor of Biology at Morningside College in Souix City, Iowa where in 1972 he was honored with the Outstanding Faculty Award. In 1974 he was appointed Instructor in Pathology at the University of Minnesota Medical School at Mayo Clinic and later was named Director of the Electron Microscopy Laboratories. While at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Lewis began research into the cell biology of thrombosis and its relationship to heart disease. In 1977, his research continued at Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine where he remained for the balance of his professional career. His work contributed to over 300 professional publications. For nearly two decades, Dr. Lewis served as a consultant to the National Institutes of Health; and in 1985 his laboratory was designated by NIH as a National Research Resource for Intermediate Voltage Electron Microscopy. He was selected in the 1980's by the Governor of North Carolina to serve as Liaison for Biomedical Research to the State of North Rhine, Germany. In 1997, he studied at the Welcome Library and Institute for the History of Medicine in London, England. Dr. Lewis' true professional passion was teaching. He enjoyed the classroom/laboratory settings with his many students and junior faculty. He was instrumental in developing the groundbreaking Parallel Curriculum that permanently changed the way medical students are educated at Wake Forest University.



Jon remained active in the community. He was a founding member and past president of the Twin City Track Club. He often coached basketball, soccer, football and baseball in youth leagues, and he was a volunteer baseball umpire for the Winston-Salem National Little League. For several years, he served as Treasurer and on the Board of Directors for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Upon retirement in 1998, Dr. Lewis moved to Southport, NC where he and historian Susan Sellers Carson published the book, Joshua's Legacy:Dream Makers of Old Southport. He eventually settled in Placitas, NM with his surviving wife, Patricia B.H. Lewis. He is also survived by his two children (Jennifer C. Lewis and Andrew J. Lewis) along with his daughter-in-law (Diane B. Lewis) and grandchildren (Zachary B. Lewis and Harrison M. Lewis). His brother (Edwin C. Lewis) and sister (Marcia L. Blayney) also survive. Dr. Lewis was preceded in death by his younger brother (Wilmot A. Lewis).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.