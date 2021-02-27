When Falcons Fly



When Falcons fly, they fly high... they fly fast

Most people don't even notice, when one has flown past



They don't fly this way for show, though some are trained to

They don't do it other ways, this is just what they do



There are some who seek them, looking high (to&fro))

To be awed by a glimpse as they go where they go



You'll never see a Falcon just fall from the skies

When a falcon transitions he flies higher than eyes



Far above, to where No-one can see

To a greater nesting place where only falcons reach



When you no longer see your Falcon, & feather like memories come down

Take those as assurance that your Falcons still around.











Travis Watson Coworker February 26, 2021