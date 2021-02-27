Menu
Jonathan Matthew Morefield
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street
East Bend, NC
Morefield, Jonathan Matthew

January 30, 1978 - February 24, 2021

East Bend

Jonathan Matthew Morefield, 43, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home. Mr. Morefield was born January 30, 1978 in Forsyth County to Everette and Wanda Morefield. He was a graduate of Forbush High School, Surry Community College and ECPI School of Technology. Mr. Morefield enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a huge Carolina Tarheels fan. He was a loving father who adored his daughters.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Morefield is survived by two daughters, Laci and Ellie Morefield; a grandmother, Emma Lyons; and the mother of his children, Tammy Shore Morefield.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Richmond Hill Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Will Hamric officiating. You may pay your respects Saturday, February 27th from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in East Bend.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a benefit account for Laci and Ellie Morefield at any Allegacy Federal Credit Union.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Morefield family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC
Feb
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Richmond Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
Gina Chamberlain
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jonathan was good friend growing up and all through school. Prayers for the family.
Joel Davis
Friend
March 1, 2021
To the Morefeild family sending you'all my deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one. I was devastated to hear of your loss. You'all will be in my prayers. ♥
Lectrice Adams
Friend
February 28, 2021
He will be missed prayers to the family
Dewey Bowman
Friend
February 27, 2021
My condolences to Jonathan's family. He will be missed
Trevor Springer
Coworker
February 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike & Carolyn Choplin
Friend
February 27, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family for the loss of a dad and son. I will miss my daily conversations with Jonathan about his love for Carolina basketball and fishing, and his love of his girls and being outdoors. He was a kind person with a love of helping out others in what they needed. I will miss making him guess his monthly snack or candy fix of gummy worms, sour patch kids or chocolate. He will be missed by many for his friendly words and by me for his happy kind smile. Prayers for his family.
Sandy Holt
Coworker
February 27, 2021
To the family, My condolences on your loss.
Jonathan and I worked together since I came to Northwest and he's always been kind and humorous. He will be greatly missed.
Tammy Moore
Coworker
February 27, 2021
Deeply saddened to hear about Jonathan’s passing. He was and will always be a beautiful soul! May amazing memories fill your hearts and provide comfort. Rest In Peace brother!
India Collins
Friend
February 27, 2021
Prayers for you all
SANDY HOBSON
Friend
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
William and Sandra Bean
Family
February 27, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go out to the Morefield family.
Zachary Parker
Coworker
February 27, 2021
Love, First Christian CWF
February 27, 2021
I am deeply sorry for the loss of this young man. May God's open arms welcome him into his eternal home and wrap his loved ones remaining on earth with love.
Abby Catoe
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
Katherine Hursey
Family
February 27, 2021
My condolences sent to everyone in the family. Jonathan was always quick to lend a helping hand and great to talk to. He did a lot for many people and was truly a kind hearted man. He will be missed.
Kenneth Poole
February 27, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss. I’ve known Jonathan since kindergarten all the way through high school. He was a great guy and will be missed. Thinking of you all during this time.
Jessica Beeson Moore
Friend
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Courtney Stevens
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Jonathan was a special person who will be dearly remembered.

Heather Graham
Friend
February 26, 2021
When Falcons Fly

When Falcons fly, they fly high... they fly fast
Most people don't even notice, when one has flown past

They don't fly this way for show, though some are trained to
They don't do it other ways, this is just what they do

There are some who seek them, looking high (to&fro))
To be awed by a glimpse as they go where they go

You'll never see a Falcon just fall from the skies
When a falcon transitions he flies higher than eyes

Far above, to where No-one can see
To a greater nesting place where only falcons reach

When you no longer see your Falcon, & feather like memories come down
Take those as assurance that your Falcons still around.




Travis Watson
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Jonathan was such a sweet person. He was always going above and beyond to help and encourage others with technology. I enjoyed working with him at WSFCS. Prayers for the family! He will be missed dearly.


Donna Southers
Coworker
February 26, 2021
My heart felt sympathy goes out to you in this time of sadness. I enjoyed the conversations I had with him about his daughters and family. He was a wonderful guy and he will be remembered for all the lives he touched.
Alex Taylor
Coworker
February 26, 2021
My deepest condolences for your family's loss. Jonathan was a genuine & kind person who you could always talk to. He went out of his way to help all of us with our technology & he will be greatly missed here at Northwest. Our continued prayers for you all in this difficult time
Abby Bailey
February 26, 2021
Jonathan was a very sweet man who was always willing to do anything to help others out. He will be missed by those in the school system.
Lori Heath
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Please accept my condolences on your loss. Jonathan was always very helpful and nice. My continued prayers for your family during this difficult time.
Sonja Williams
Coworker
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My husband Sean and I, as teachers of WSFCS, have known Jonathan for many years. He was always so kind and helpful. He was such an addition to our school system in many ways and will be missed dearly.
Rebecca Vestal
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Jonathan and I worked together for the last several years. He was such a friendly face to see there and could solve any problem. He was always was so helpful and kind to co-workers. I will truly miss him and am so sorry for your loss.
Lisa Brown
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Everette and Wanda, sorry to hear of your loss may the Lord be with you during this difficult time
Baker and Lynn Martin
Friend
February 26, 2021
My heart goes out to Jonathan's family for this tremendous loss. I worked with him for a number of years in the WSFCS Technology Department. He was such a wonderful and helpful person, and he will be sorely missed. I'll be keeping you all in my prayers.
Jennifer Ellington
Coworker
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to to the Morefield family. I worked with Jonathan in the technology department at WS/FCS. During the time I worked with him he always had a smile on his face and was willing to help out whenever it was needed. Jonathan will be missed.
Evan Herreid
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to your family during this time of grief. Jonathan was kind, hard-working, and always willing to help. I saw him often working late hours at Northwest to help our teachers' technology run smoothly. He worked behind the scenes and never expected any praise or recognition. We will miss him dearly.
Amy Whicker
Coworker
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Jonathan's family. I worked with him in the WSFCS Technology Department before my retirement and some in the past few years. He was always patient, understanding and willing to help in any way he could. Jonathan was a caring person who will be sorely missed.
Colleen FitzGerald
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. Jonathan was such a nice person. He was always so warm and helpful! I will miss his smile the most. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Amber Harrington
Coworker
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Jonathan was such a kind person. He was always there when you needed help! He will be missed!
Khadija Edwards
Coworker
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Christine Casstevens
Coworker
February 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family during this time. My prayers are with you. I had the pleasure of meeting Jonathan at work and he became very helpful as well as encouraging to me. He will be missed.
Krishauna Rolle
Coworker
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Jonathan was so helpful and such a nice person. He will be missed.
Pamela Cowell
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Jonathan and I had many conversations regarding work and his children to whom he loves so much. Please know that your friends love you, to the family we love you, and we decree strength in the time of weakness. My prayer is for comfort that only Jesus Christ can give.
:atesa Barrett
Friend
February 26, 2021
He was a big sports fan, I work at Northwest and loved talking to him and I am going to miss having him around.
Anthony Salters
Coworker
February 26, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss you are going to be missed I’m Emma’s neice
Lisa Rucker
Family
February 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. We will love you and miss you always.
Cory Robbins
Coworker
February 25, 2021
Ronetta Snyder
February 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
Acquaintance
February 25, 2021
