Morefield, Jonathan Matthew
January 30, 1978 - February 24, 2021
East Bend
Jonathan Matthew Morefield, 43, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home. Mr. Morefield was born January 30, 1978 in Forsyth County to Everette and Wanda Morefield. He was a graduate of Forbush High School, Surry Community College and ECPI School of Technology. Mr. Morefield enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a huge Carolina Tarheels fan. He was a loving father who adored his daughters.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morefield is survived by two daughters, Laci and Ellie Morefield; a grandmother, Emma Lyons; and the mother of his children, Tammy Shore Morefield.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Richmond Hill Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Will Hamric officiating. You may pay your respects Saturday, February 27th from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in East Bend.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a benefit account for Laci and Ellie Morefield at any Allegacy Federal Credit Union.
Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Morefield family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.