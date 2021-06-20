Menu
Joni Ann Peters Porter
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Porter, Joni Ann Peters

October 20, 1955 - May 29, 2021

Ms. Joni Ann Peters Porter, 65, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 29, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. Ms. Porter was born October 20, 1955, in Guilford County, the oldest of four daughters born to the late Fred Arnold and Barbara Ann Meredith Peters. She retired as a teacher from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, having taught ELA at Walkertown Middle School. She is survived by a son, Travis "Tray" Porter; three sisters, Jamie (Tim) Childress, Kim Hackett, and Dana Peters; and several nieces and nephews. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. A special thank you goes to Dr. Clay Turman and the outstanding staff in the ER of Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Walkertown Middle School Library Fund, ATTN: Finance Secretary, 5240 Sullivantown Road, Walkertown, NC 27051. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services, Inc.

206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
