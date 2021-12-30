Coltrane, Jr., Joseph Dewitt (Joe)
August 12, 1935 - December 26, 2021
Reverend Dr. Joseph Dewitt Coltrane, Jr., 86, passed away on December 26, 2021. He was born on August 12, 1935, in Randolph County to the late Joseph Dewitt Coltrane, Sr., and Anna Mae (Tysinger) Coltrane.
Throughout his 60 plus years as a pastor, he served in several different churches throughout North Carolina. He considered each congregation a blessing and loved bringing the word of God to them. He was a tremendous singer and sang in Gospel Quartets prior to being called to the ministry. He was loved greatly by all who knew him, and his death is a tremendous loss. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of almost 66 years, Zemma, until her death in October of this year. He often said, "I miss my girl," and you could feel his broken heart over the loss of his sweetheart. He was an amazing father, and father-in-law, loving grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Robbins, and Eugenia Gaffney.
He is survived by devoted daughters, Becky Gentry (Clark), and Debi Martinez (Frank); 2 adored grandchildren, Rachel Gentry and Alex Gentry; a sister-in-law, Delores McSorley (Mac); a brother-in-law, Edward Fortner (Caroline); nieces and nephews, Shelia Fortner, Katherine Paterson (Phil), Paul McSorley, Carla Anderson (Mark), and Paula Edwards; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Mitchel Hayworth, Rev. Mark Hollar, and Rev. Raymond Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Coltrane will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at all activities. Memorials may be directed to Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church or to New Jerusalem Reformed Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com
J.C. Green & Sons
Thomasville, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.