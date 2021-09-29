Daniels, Sr., Joseph Rochelle
December 14, 1947 - September 22, 2021
On September 22, 2021, Joseph R. Daniels, Sr. transitioned at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was the youngest son of Mary T. Daniels and Moses D. Daniels. Joseph was born on December 14, 1947 in Winston-Salem, NC. Joseph was baptized at an early age at Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church. He sang in the choir and participated in Sunday school and YPAA. Joseph later attended Christ Rescue Temple. Joseph Daniels was a graduate of Atkins High School Class of 1966 and an alumni of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University class of 1970. Joseph was an educator of the Lexington school system and an assistant principal of Lexington High School. Joseph was a devoted alumni of A&T University and loved Aggie football. Joseph became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated in spring of 1993. He held offices and worked tirelessly as a Psi Phi chapter member. Joseph was a wonderful cook of any food and an avid griller. Joseph was preceded in death by his father; and one sister, Barbara Todd. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mary T. Daniels; one son, Joseph, Jr., of Brooklyn, NY; one daughter, Neisha of Winston-Salem, NC; one sister, Marie of Winston-Salem, NC; two brothers, Norvell (Gloria) of Palm Bay, Florida and Moses (Patricia) of Stratford, Connecticut; three grandchildren, Justin, Jordin, and Jacqueline; one great-grandson, Kason; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.