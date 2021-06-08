Holyfield, Joseph Franklin



May 21, 1936 - June 3, 2021



Joseph Franklin Holyfield, age 85, of Roaring Gap, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. He was born in Surry County on May 21, 1936 to the late Raleigh Gilmer and Alma Burris Holyfield.



He grew up in Rockford, N.C., graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1958 and served in the National Guard soon after he graduated.



He was employed by Western Electric and transferred from there to Southern Bell in Atlanta, GA. He moved to Macon, GA, with his wife, Kay Crabtree Holyfield, in 1968. His last position in 1993 was operation Manager of Outstate GA, Customer Service.



He enjoyed his family and friends and telling them stories about Rockford. He served as a Deacon and as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Macon, GA. He and his wife, Kay, are members of Sparta Presbyterian Church.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, R.G. Holyfield, and sisters, Catherine White and Mary Margaret Bitting.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay C. Holyfield of the home, and a brother, Ted Holyfield of Dobson.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Sparta Presbyterian Church by Rev. Frank Wyche.



A reception will be at Olde Beau immediately after Church Service.



A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU Team at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital for their kindness and compassion and to the staff at Pruitt Healthcare.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparta Presbyterian Church, 106 S. Main St., Sparta, NC 28675.



Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Holyfield family.



Johnson Funeral Home



615 W. Main St., Elkin, NC 28621



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.