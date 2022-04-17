Livengood, Joseph Michael "Mike"
September 25, 1948 - January 12, 2022
Mike's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 23, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Tabor UMC, 3543 Robinhood Road. Visitation and reception will follow. In the spirit of Mike's love of sports, we ask that you consider wearing your favorite team polo to his Celebration of Life. A private family burial will be held prior to his service. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com/
.
