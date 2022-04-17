Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Michael "Mike" Livengood
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m.
Mt. Tabor UMC
Send Flowers
Livengood, Joseph Michael "Mike"

September 25, 1948 - January 12, 2022

Mike's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 23, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Tabor UMC, 3543 Robinhood Road. Visitation and reception will follow. In the spirit of Mike's love of sports, we ask that you consider wearing your favorite team polo to his Celebration of Life. A private family burial will be held prior to his service. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Mt. Tabor UMC
3543 Robinhood Road, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.