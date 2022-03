Moore



Walnut Cove - Mr. Joseph Junior Moore, 72, of Walnut Cove, died March 26, 2022. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Withers Chapel Church in Belews Creek. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.