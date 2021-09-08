Smith, Jr., Joseph "Joby"
May 12, 1939 - September 6, 2021
Mr. Joseph (Joby) Arthur Smith, Jr., 82, of Mount Airy, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born in Forsyth County on May 12, 1939, to the late Joseph Arthur Smith, Sr. and Leona Allen Smith. Joby was a faithful member of Bannertown Baptist Church where he served as a former deacon for 15 years. He loved greeting families and serving as church usher. He was a former member of the Mt. Airy Lions Club. Joby followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, who was the fire chief in Winston-Salem for many years. Joby started his career in 1963 as a volunteer fireman at Bannertown Fire Department. He was awarded "Fireman of the Year" for both Bannertown and Mt. Airy Fire Departments. Joby retired from the Mount Airy Fire Department in 1993, as an assistant fire chief. Joby was a loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. Joby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Polly Kirkman Smith, his daughter Paula Smith and husband Bryan Griswold, two grandsons, Bryan and Smith (Melissa) Griswold, sister-in-law, Vada Smith, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joby was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Sue (Al) Norman and a brother, William Leonard "Bill" Smith. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Bannertown Baptist Church. The service will be conducted by Rev. Mickey Cogdill. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 at the church. Burial will be at Skyline Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bannertown Baptist Church building fund, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030. The family asks that social distancing and masks be worn. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.