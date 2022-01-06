Menu
Joseph Louis Watts Sr.
1937 - 2021
Watts, Sr., Joseph Louis

June 25, 1937 - December 29, 2021

Mr. Joseph Louis Watts Sr., son of the late Houston and Nancy Floyd-Watts, was born on June 25, 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Joseph departed this life Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness. Joseph, fondly known by all as "Joe," received his formal education from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, graduating from Atkins High School in 1956. Following his graduation from Atkins High School, he attended Winston-Salem State University. Joe was employed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 10 years and was a carpenter by trade for over 50 years. Joe never met a stranger and spent his life giving to others. He was an expert in his trade and could build any structure without blueprints. He was well known in the community and spent his later years fellowshipping with his friends in East Winston at the local Mc Donald's or within the Food Lion parking lot. Joe got his early spiritual beginnings at Christ Rescue Temple under the guidance of Pastor Willie Davis Jr. Before his departure, he was attending Living Word Apostolic Church with Bishop Langston McCarther. Left to carry on his legacy and to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sandra Burnette (George), two granddaughters, Quinetta Watts, and Keshia Walker (Quinton), two great-granddaughters, Lamonica Jackson and Jada Payne, two special friends, Perry Walker and Bernard Patterson, a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 am-12 pm. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
Jan
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
So sorry for your loss
Margo & Clarence Marsh
Other
January 6, 2022
