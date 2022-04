Woodruff



Winston-Salem - Mr. Joseph B. Woodruff, 89, passed away January 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Ambassador Cathedral. Public viewing today from 12 PM~5 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 10, 2022.