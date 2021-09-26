Menu
Joy Delaney Mabe Corns
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Corns, Joy Delaney Mabe

February 4, 1959 - September 23, 2021

WALNUT COVE

Joy Delaney Mabe Corns, 62, died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021 at Atrium – Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Joy was born on February 4, 1959 in Stokes County to the late Herman William and Eunice Mabe Mabe. Joy was a homemaker and loved crocheting and basket making.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Billy Joe Smith.

Joy is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Tracy Lee Corns; son, Jamey Clayton (Caroline); 3 grandchildren, Brittney Jackson (Casey), Chasity Clayton (Dylan Ferguson), and Delaney Clayton; 2 great grandchildren, Leo and Abel Jackson; sister, Carolyn Smith; mother-in-law, Jo Ann Corns; nephew, Scott Smith (Lori); great nephew, Colby Smith, and fur babies, Jack, Peanut and Dufas.

There will be an 11:00 am Graveside Service held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Minnies Chapel Wesleyan Church, 46 Minnies Chapel Loop, Stuart VA, 24171 with Brother Charley Beasley officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service, and other times at the home of her sister Carolyn.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burroughs Funeral Home, PO Box 471 Walnut Cove NC, 27052 to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Corns family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Minnies Chapel Wesleyan Church
46 Minnies Chapel Loop, Stuart , VA
