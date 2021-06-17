Menu
Joyce Marie Welborn Brooks
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carolina Cremation Service - Salisbury
650 Industrial Ave
Salisbury, NC
Brooks, Joyce Marie Welborn

July 10, 1960 - June 14, 2021

Joyce Marie Welborn Brooks, 60, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home.

She was born July 10, 1960 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Raymond Welborn and Mildred Cecil Welborn.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her son-in-law, K.C. Myers.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 43 years, Larry Brooks of Lexington; daughter, Heather Ellis (Brent) of Kernersville, daughter, April Myers of Winston-Salem; and daughter, Melissa Rector of Winston-Salem; brothers, David Welborn and Raymond Welborn; 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service held June 21, 2021 at Kernersville Community House, 405 Salisbury Street, Kernersville, NC at 6:30 in the evening.

Carolina Cremation is assisting the Brooks family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Carolina Cremation

650 Industrial Ave., Salisbury, NC 28145
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Kernersville Community House
405 Salisbury Street,, Kernersville, NC
Carolina Cremation Service - Salisbury
