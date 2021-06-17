Brooks, Joyce Marie Welborn
July 10, 1960 - June 14, 2021
Joyce Marie Welborn Brooks, 60, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born July 10, 1960 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Raymond Welborn and Mildred Cecil Welborn.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her son-in-law, K.C. Myers.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 43 years, Larry Brooks of Lexington; daughter, Heather Ellis (Brent) of Kernersville, daughter, April Myers of Winston-Salem; and daughter, Melissa Rector of Winston-Salem; brothers, David Welborn and Raymond Welborn; 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held June 21, 2021 at Kernersville Community House, 405 Salisbury Street, Kernersville, NC at 6:30 in the evening.
