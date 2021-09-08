Faries, Joyce Dobbins
March 22, 1949 - August 30, 2021
On Monday afternoon, August 30, 2021, Mrs. Joyce Dobbins Faries, 72, of Mount Airy, joined her precious husband, J.K., on the streets of gold. Jesus took her by the hand and welcomed her home. There is no doubt that Joyce and Brother J.K. knelt at Jesus' feet and thanked him for his saving grace. Mrs. Faries was born March 22, 1949, in Surry County, the older of two daughters born to the late Walter Asbury and Rachel Joyce Dobbins. Joyce loved her church, Word of God Baptist Church, where she and Brother Faries served faithfully for 42 years. She adored her Lord and shared His love by witnessing and placing Gospel tracts in every place imaginable in several communities in the area. She was a homemaker in every sense of the word. Joyce was the best cook on the planet, and she made sure she had enough garden to fill her children's freezers at harvest. She loved her daughters and son unconditionally and eternally, and her grandchildren were the very heartbeat of her soul. She also loved to sing and work at the flower shop (Pilot Mountain Flower Shop) with her girls. As a true Proverbs 31 lady, her precious hands touched so many lives in so many ways, and she will be forever missed and truly treasured. Joyce leaves behind her three children, Lisa Childers (Tim) of Pilot Mountain, Jason Faries (Bridget) of Mayodan, and Crystal Faries of Pilot Mountain; the best grandchildren in the world, Elijah Childers, Leah Grace Childers, Lydia Childers, Gavin Faries, Addison Faries, and Sawyer Faries; and a sister, Brenda Dobbins McHone. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Faries was preceded in death by her husband, Brother J.K. Faries. The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Word of God Baptist Church, with Elijah Childers, Brother Tim Gammons, Brother Allen Barker, and Brother Jonathan Barker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 until 9:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
