Joyce Williams Green
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Green, Joyce Williams

September 6, 1948 - January 8, 2022

Dr. Joyce Williams-Green, 73, was born September 6, 1948 in Sanford, NC to Mr. Joseph Arnold "JA" Williams and Mrs. Bessie Virginia McDonald Williams. She departed this earthly life on January 8, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Edward W. Green; children, Joyce Ann (Richard Grow) Wood, Connie (Keith) Blair, Denise (Keith) Houston, and Michael Green; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
There are just no words that can be said! Condolences & prayers to the family! Memories of Joyce attending church conventions as delegate, going to her Mom's Beauty Shop for the first time!
Joan Chalmers Ouick
Friend
January 14, 2022
Joyce was a joy. I always enjoyed my conversations with she and Ed when visiting my cousin Linda. She is now wrapped in the arms of the Savior...and he is saying.. "we´ll done"!
Claudette Smith
Other
January 13, 2022
My childhood friend, my idle, my encourager! What a life! You will live on in your writings you shared with me! The Lee County Centennial Book and you will be featured in SanfordNC The Black Wall Street Connection! Amen!! You touched my life!!! My sincere thoughts are with the family!!!
Carol Deese
Friend
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results