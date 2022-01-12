Green, Joyce Williams
September 6, 1948 - January 8, 2022
Dr. Joyce Williams-Green, 73, was born September 6, 1948 in Sanford, NC to Mr. Joseph Arnold "JA" Williams and Mrs. Bessie Virginia McDonald Williams. She departed this earthly life on January 8, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Edward W. Green; children, Joyce Ann (Richard Grow) Wood, Connie (Keith) Blair, Denise (Keith) Houston, and Michael Green; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.