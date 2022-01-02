Joyce Elinor Grote, age 96 of Winston Salem, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Brookdale Winston Salem. She was born December 1, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Donald and Carrie McOwen. Throughout her life, her devotion to family and friends will always be remembered. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Howard William Grote; her brother Gordon Elwood McOwen; her sister Donna Louise Reed; and her grandson Kent William Dahlsten. Surviving are two sons, William A. Grote of Salemburg, NC, Thomas H. Grote and his wife, Susan, of Winston Salem, NC, and one daughter, Jane A. Grace of Chapel Hill, NC; six grandchildren, Russ Grote, Jack Grote, Sam Grote and his wife, Katie; Mary Lyle Cooper and her husband Patrick, Tate Dahlsten, Emma Dahlsten, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that gave her great joy. Due to the Covid Pandemic, there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be sent to Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106.
I am so sorry to hear about Joyce. She was such a wonderful person and I always enjoyed seeing her and Howard when they came to town. She will be greatly missed! You all are in my thoughts and prayers!
Tammy Hammer
January 4, 2022
Joyce was such a refined lady. I enjoyed having her as a friend & back door neighbor!
Donna Torreyson
January 3, 2022
Dr. Grote - Although I didn´t meet your Mom, I felt that I knew her through the stories you told us at work. She will be missed so very much by you and your family. You will all be in my prayers.
Lesa Matherly
January 2, 2022
Joyce was a very sweet neighbor. I would see her at various events in our community and when I would deliver a calendar of community events. I'll always remember Joyce and her good friend ,Martha Elster, enjoying the desserts at the Golden Corral. Couldn't understand how they both stayed so slender.
Rest in peace Joyce.