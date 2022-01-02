Grote, Joyce Elinor



December 1, 1925 - December 31, 2021



Joyce Elinor Grote, age 96 of Winston Salem, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Brookdale Winston Salem. She was born December 1, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Donald and Carrie McOwen. Throughout her life, her devotion to family and friends will always be remembered. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Howard William Grote; her brother Gordon Elwood McOwen; her sister Donna Louise Reed; and her grandson Kent William Dahlsten. Surviving are two sons, William A. Grote of Salemburg, NC, Thomas H. Grote and his wife, Susan, of Winston Salem, NC, and one daughter, Jane A. Grace of Chapel Hill, NC; six grandchildren, Russ Grote, Jack Grote, Sam Grote and his wife, Katie; Mary Lyle Cooper and her husband Patrick, Tate Dahlsten, Emma Dahlsten, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews that gave her great joy. Due to the Covid Pandemic, there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be sent to Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106.



Salem Funeral and Cremation Services



2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston Salem, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.