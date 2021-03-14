Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Lindley Hudson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Hudson, Joyce Lindley

April 12, 1946 - March 13, 2021

On March 12, 2021, after a period of declining health, Joyce Lindley Hudson passed away at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Joyce was born April 12, 1946, to the late Jonas and Ruby Messick Lindley in Winston-Salem, NC. She was a 1964 graduate of North Forsyth High School and had a career of 35 years with Northwestern Bank through mergers with First Union National Bank, Wachovia Bank (Wells Fargo), and SunTrust Bank. Joyce was married on July 3, 1969 to her best friend, Gary Hudson. Joyce was a faithful member of Linville Forest Church of Christ. Her favorite past times were shopping online at QVC, Fancy Gap Dress Shop in Fancy Gap, VA, and taking day trips. Joyce is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 51 years, Gary Hudson; two sisters, Beverly L. Smith (Mike) and Billie S. Owen; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Trudy Ann, who was her pride and joy. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, March 15, at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Kelly Brown, Minister officiating. The family appreciates the care Joyce received in the ICU at Novant Hospital and at the Hospice Home. The family request no flowers please, but memorials in Joyce's name to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Rest in peace sister, wife, and friend. We love you. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gardens of Memory
Walkertown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Joyce, I didn´t get to tell you how much I loved you, but I hope you already knew. I will see you some day at the gates of Heaven when our Lord & Saviour calls me home. Until then, Rest In Peace; I love you & will miss you. Gary, I´m so very sorry for your loss. May the Lord comfort you in knowing that Joyce is in Heaven with her mom, your mom, & her dad, & she has been made WHOLE again by Jesus. She isn´t in any pain, & she´s watching over you, as you have watched over her in her failing years. You were a wonderful husband & friend. Praying for you! I love you, Sandee Jones
Sandee Jones
March 20, 2021
We are saddened to know that Joyce passed away. Our heart and prayers are with you and your family.
Gene and Debbie Southern
March 15, 2021
Gary, Jim and are so sad to hear of your dear Joyce passing. Find strength in your faith, family and friends.
Jim and Alice Malton
March 14, 2021
Linda and I are very sorry for you and your family loss Joyce was a very gracious and beautiful lady.She was very devoted to Her church and Gary. She will be missed.You and the family will be in our prayers.
Allen Grubbs
March 14, 2021
Gary, I am so sorry for your loss. She was a nice person and I know she will be missed by her family and friends. Joyce worked in a different branch than I , starting with Northwestern Bank and then other mergers , along with Kathy , her sister in law. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. May God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Janice N Ring
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results