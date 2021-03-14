Joyce, I didn´t get to tell you how much I loved you, but I hope you already knew. I will see you some day at the gates of Heaven when our Lord & Saviour calls me home. Until then, Rest In Peace; I love you & will miss you. Gary, I´m so very sorry for your loss. May the Lord comfort you in knowing that Joyce is in Heaven with her mom, your mom, & her dad, & she has been made WHOLE again by Jesus. She isn´t in any pain, & she´s watching over you, as you have watched over her in her failing years. You were a wonderful husband & friend. Praying for you! I love you, Sandee Jones

Sandee Jones March 20, 2021