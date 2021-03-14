Hudson, Joyce Lindley
April 12, 1946 - March 13, 2021
On March 12, 2021, after a period of declining health, Joyce Lindley Hudson passed away at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Joyce was born April 12, 1946, to the late Jonas and Ruby Messick Lindley in Winston-Salem, NC. She was a 1964 graduate of North Forsyth High School and had a career of 35 years with Northwestern Bank through mergers with First Union National Bank, Wachovia Bank (Wells Fargo), and SunTrust Bank. Joyce was married on July 3, 1969 to her best friend, Gary Hudson. Joyce was a faithful member of Linville Forest Church of Christ. Her favorite past times were shopping online at QVC, Fancy Gap Dress Shop in Fancy Gap, VA, and taking day trips. Joyce is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 51 years, Gary Hudson; two sisters, Beverly L. Smith (Mike) and Billie S. Owen; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Trudy Ann, who was her pride and joy. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, March 15, at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Kelly Brown, Minister officiating. The family appreciates the care Joyce received in the ICU at Novant Hospital and at the Hospice Home. The family request no flowers please, but memorials in Joyce's name to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. Rest in peace sister, wife, and friend. We love you. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.