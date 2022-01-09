Menu
Joyce Moon
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Moon, Joyce

January 14, 1937 - December 4, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joyce Moon, 84, of Winston-Salem. She died unexpectedly on December 4th while traveling to Morris, Illinois. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, H.C. Moon. She leaves behind: her oldest son, Micheal, his wife Carol, and their daughter Carolina all of Aurora, Illinois and their son Matthew of Seattle, Washington; her daughter, Sharyn Beadle, and her husband Todd and their sons Nicholas and Jacob all of Winston-Salem; her son David of Culver, Indiana; and her son, Peter of Winston-Salem. Joyce also leaves behind many dear friends. Services will be held on January 14th at 10:00 AM at Saint Leo's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or plant some actual flowers somewhere. Joyce always liked to see flowers growing and blooming.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Saint Leo's Catholic Church
NC
My thoughts and prayers are with Pete and all of the Moon family
Pamela Midkiff Kreeger
January 13, 2022
