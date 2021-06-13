Moser, Joyce Euphzine Miles
November 11, 1938 - June 6, 2021
Mrs. Joyce Euphzine Miles Moser, 82, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Joyce was born November 11, 1938, in Tipton County, Tennessee, to John Henry Miles and Nannie Sue Jackson Miles. A strong-willed woman, family was her focus and she made sure that her children were loved. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Moser, son, Donald Lee Moser, sisters, Doris Jones, Evon Chitty, Anetra Jones, and Mary Ann Lane, and brothers, Julian Miles and Joseph Miles.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Teresa Pritchard and husband Charles; grandchildren, Zachary Moser and wife Kristen, Michael Pritchard, and Jamie Pritchard; great grandchildren, Payton Moser and Elijah Moser; sisters, Peggy Hopkins and La Wanda Miles; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, June 14, 2021 from 6 – 8 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.