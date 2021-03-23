Spear, Joyce Hawks
October 14, 1950 - March 21, 2021
Mrs. Joyce Hawks Spear, 70, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 in her home. She was born in Carroll County, VA on October 14, 1950 to Howard Layton Hawks, and the late Ozias Hill Hawks. Joyce loved her family and was a very loving mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader, and along with her mother Joyce ran a flower shop and served as the business's accountant. In addition to her mother, Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Wayne Spear. In addition to her father, Joyce is survived by her two children, Kimberly Spear and Christopher Spear (Amy); a granddaughter, Elizabeth Spear; a sister, Jeanette Slater; one special nephew and one special niece, Michael Slater; and Michele Mankey (Joe). A private graveside service will be held at Saints Delight Primitive Baptist with Elder E.W Hooven officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.