Brown, Juanita G.
March 16, 1967 - March 6, 2021
Juanita Gay Brown, 53, daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Brown, was born in Winston-Salem, NC. She transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Juanita was reared in Winston-Salem and was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers, and one great-nephew.
She leaves to cherish many precious memories a daughter, India Brown, three wonderful grandchildren, Iiyionna, Imonie, and Iya; four siblings, Linda Mason, Alan (Cassandra) Brown, Sr., Raymona Brown and Cessie Pauling; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; many friends, including a special friend, Ralph Crocket; and extended family. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.