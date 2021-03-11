Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Juanita G. Brown
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Brown, Juanita G.

March 16, 1967 - March 6, 2021

Juanita Gay Brown, 53, daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Brown, was born in Winston-Salem, NC. She transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Juanita was reared in Winston-Salem and was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers, and one great-nephew.

She leaves to cherish many precious memories a daughter, India Brown, three wonderful grandchildren, Iiyionna, Imonie, and Iya; four siblings, Linda Mason, Alan (Cassandra) Brown, Sr., Raymona Brown and Cessie Pauling; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; many friends, including a special friend, Ralph Crocket; and extended family. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hooper Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hooper Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry to hear of Juanita's passing. May the grace of God and all the good memories you all shared help you all in the coming days, weeks and years.
Mike & Kathy Woodard
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results