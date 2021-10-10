Bullard, Juanita "Nita" Dowell
July 20, 1933 - October 6, 2021
Mrs. Juanita "Nita" Dowell Bullard, 88, of Kinston, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born July 20, 1933 in Surry County to the late Leroy Dowell and Lucy Sloop Dowell. She had retired from the Davie County Public Schools as a Teacher Assistant and was active in her churches and communities serving at Storehouse for Jesus, St. Mary's Kitchen, and Hope Preparatory School. She relished the role of "Mamaw" with her four grandchildren and many of their friends, and she had a special bond with her great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Ralph Bullard; one sister, Mary Maxine Dowell; and two brothers, Lee and Robert Dowell. She is survived by one daughter, Gayla Vermillion (Tom) of Kinston; four grandchildren, Hayley Vermillion, Hannah Jones (Brandon), Thomas Vermillion, Jr., and Alli Vermillion (fiance Cal Horton); one great-grandson, Jaxon Tabb; and two sisters, Bonnie Paschal of Clemmons and Brenda Hutchins (John) of Winston-Salem. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, October 11, 2021 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Advance by Dr. Suzanne G. Michael and Pastor Jason McKnight. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hope Preparatory School, P.O. Box 5144, Kinston, NC 28503 or online at www.hopeprepschool.org
. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.