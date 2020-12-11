Menu
Juanita Gurley "Sis" Hill
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC
Hill, Juanita "Sis" Gurley

September 9, 1942 - December 2, 2020

Juanita "Sis" Faye Gurley Hill, 78, of Lexington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, December 15th and will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/davidson.funeralhome. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Hill was born in Cabarrus County on September 9, 1942 to Henry Alfred Gurley, Sr. and Daisy Juanita Younts Gurley. She was a retired CNA and had a passion for caring for others. Mrs. Hill was a member of the First Christian Church of Clemmons and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Alfred Gurley, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Richard Wayne Hill, Sr. of the home; her son, Richard Wayne Hill, Jr. (Diane) of Connecticut; her daughter, Penny Hill Godbey (Frank) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Kevin Godbey, Nathan Godbey, and Isobel Hill; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Godbey and Raven Godbey; and three nephews. Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church of Clemmons at 6131 Frye Bridge Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home

301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
livestreamed at www.facebook.com/davidson.funeralhome
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Richard, I send my sincere thoughts and sympathy to you and your family. I pray that God will be with all of you in this time of loss of a lovely lady. I know "Sis" will be missed by many. God bless and I love all of you.
Shirley Hinkle Younts
Family
December 12, 2020
Sorry to hear about Juanita. Bless your entire family. May God be with you. All of you have done a great job for Juanita. Christmas will be different but Christmas it will be. Christ is with us. Tom hill
Tom Hill
Family
December 6, 2020
She was such a sweet lady and so kind and funny. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Candace and Jerry Risdon
Friend
December 5, 2020
From myself and 1960 Central Davidson High School fellow classmates of Faye’s we offer our most sincere sympathy to Richard and family. We have many fond memories of our years together at school and our reunions in recent years. Rest In Peace Faye.
F. Richard Hedrick
Classmate
December 4, 2020
