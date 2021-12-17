Menu
Juanita Beasley Lindley
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Lindley, Juanita Beasley

November 28, 1927 - December 14, 2021

Mrs. Juanita Beasley Lindley, 94, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born in Rockingham County on November 28, 1927 to William Bryant Beasley and Pearl Brooks Beasley. Juanita retired from Tom's Drive-In, where she was the manager. She genuinely enjoyed her job. Juanita was a very kind, generous woman, and she was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Samuel Lindley; son, Marvin Julius Taylor, Jr.; and five siblings. Surviving family includes a grandson, Marvin Taylor, III; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Dr. Karl Minor officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation for breast cancer research, 1701 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences and sympathy to the family. Juanita had such a kind and warm heart. She friended me when I moved to NC and was a blessing. Prayers to you all at this time.
Cheryl Smith
Other
December 23, 2021
Juanita was a very dedicated employee, and I learned so much from her. My Mom thought the world of her. I know she will be missed by all.
Susan Hastings
Work
December 20, 2021
