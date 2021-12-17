Lindley, Juanita Beasley
November 28, 1927 - December 14, 2021
Mrs. Juanita Beasley Lindley, 94, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born in Rockingham County on November 28, 1927 to William Bryant Beasley and Pearl Brooks Beasley. Juanita retired from Tom's Drive-In, where she was the manager. She genuinely enjoyed her job. Juanita was a very kind, generous woman, and she was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Samuel Lindley; son, Marvin Julius Taylor, Jr.; and five siblings. Surviving family includes a grandson, Marvin Taylor, III; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Dr. Karl Minor officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation for breast cancer research, 1701 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.