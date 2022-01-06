Judith "Judy" Marie Sands Brown, 65, passed away Sunday January 2, 2022. She was born October 26, 1956 in Forsyth County to Henry "Russell" Sands and Lucille Lankford Sands. She was a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father; her husband Mark Allan Brown, Sr.; grandson Micaiah McKeown; brothers John Timothy Sands and Randy Sands. Surviving are her mother Lucille Sands; children Mark Allan (Jennifer) Brown Jr., Melody Ann Brown (Glenn) Chipley; two grandkids raised as her children, Jamie Dean Gregory, Jr. and Olivia Raven (Conner) McLean; grandchildren Trystn Chipley, Logan Brown, Bianca Clemens, Ryker Brown; three great-grandchildren, Gideon Mclean, Micah McLean, Kinsley Gregory; two brothers, Fred Sands, Alvin Sands. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday January 8, 2022 at Peace Haven Baptist Church. Her funeral will follow the visitation at the church by Rev. Jon Bowman and Rev. George Evans. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Brown family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.
My thoughts are with her family during this most difficult time.
Samuel Robert Sands
Family
January 7, 2022
Our thoughts are with the family in this time of sorrow. May memories of the good times carry you through this sad time. Judy was a wonderful person and she will be missed!
Caselles Family
Neighbor
January 5, 2022
Dear Family, Our hearts go out to you in the passing of your precious mother, daughter, and grandmother. Judy played such a large role in so many lives. Her sweet, caring ways were such a blessing. May God wrap you in his loving arms and give you comfort and peace that passes all understanding.
Hardin & Emmy Bullin
Friend
January 5, 2022
To the entire Brown family, I am so sorry for your loss! You're in my thoughts and prayers!