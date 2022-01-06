Brown, Judith "Judy" Marie Sands



October 26, 1956 - January 2, 2022



Judith "Judy" Marie Sands Brown, 65, passed away Sunday January 2, 2022. She was born October 26, 1956 in Forsyth County to Henry "Russell" Sands and Lucille Lankford Sands. She was a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father; her husband Mark Allan Brown, Sr.; grandson Micaiah McKeown; brothers John Timothy Sands and Randy Sands. Surviving are her mother Lucille Sands; children Mark Allan (Jennifer) Brown Jr., Melody Ann Brown (Glenn) Chipley; two grandkids raised as her children, Jamie Dean Gregory, Jr. and Olivia Raven (Conner) McLean; grandchildren Trystn Chipley, Logan Brown, Bianca Clemens, Ryker Brown; three great-grandchildren, Gideon Mclean, Micah McLean, Kinsley Gregory; two brothers, Fred Sands, Alvin Sands. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday January 8, 2022 at Peace Haven Baptist Church. Her funeral will follow the visitation at the church by Rev. Jon Bowman and Rev. George Evans. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Brown family.



Gentry Family Funeral Service



5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 6, 2022.