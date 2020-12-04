Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Carolyn Cranfill Walker
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Walker, Judith Carolyn Cranfill

April 20, 1953 - December 1, 2020

Mrs. Judith Carolyn Cranfill Walker, 67, went home to be with her Lord early Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020. Judith was born in Forsyth County to the late Early Cranfill and Virginia Shell Cranfill on April 20, 1953. Judy was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for over 29 years in the Airline Industry, working with Piedmont, US Air and American Airlines. Judy also worked for Forsyth County Environmental Affairs, BB&T and retired from Wake Forest Baptist Health. She loved shopping, decorating, and traveling. Judy loved people and always had a quick comeback. She is survived by her husband, Michael Walker; brother-in-law, Jerry Walker and wife Brenda and several cousins. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.