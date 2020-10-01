Thompson, Judith Ellen (Adkins)



October 28, 1946 - September 19, 2020



Judy! Judy! Judy! Our loving, delightful, and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Judith Ellen Adkins Thompson, went home to join her God and those that passed before her on Saturday, September 19, 2020.



Judy was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina on October 28, 1946. Shortly after her father came home from World War II, the family moved to her favorite state of Virginia, where she grew up in Alexandria. She enjoyed living near her nation's capital and took great pride in our democracy. Prior to graduating from Thomas A. Edison High School in 1964 she met her soon-to-be husband of 56 years, John. They married in 1964 and John's naval career allowed her to live in several states prior to moving to Portsmouth, Virginia, where they had two children, Jane and Chris. In 1973, the family moved to North Carolina.



Raising the children was just the beginning for Judy. She obtained her N.C. Real Estate Brokers License in 1975, which she held until 2019. "You can never stop learning" she would say. Her love for painting and the desire for a higher education took her to Salem College, where she soon realized her love for business was even stronger. At the age of 40 she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Management from Salem College. The same year she was awarded the H.A. Pfohl Award by Salem College in recognition of her strong campus citizenship, Christian character, loyalty, and effective service to Salem College as a member of the senior class. She enjoyed a career in mortgage banking until retiring in 2005. She always spoke highly of the wonderful friends she made along the way. She was also a member of the Salem College Alumnae Association, Omicron Delta Kappa, Pi Gamma Mu, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.



Judy will be remembered for her love for life, her tenacious spirit, her infectious smile, and unconditional love for her family and friends. Her favorite times were when the whole family was together, her vacations to Hawaii, and her endless days on Hilton Head Island. "There is a hole in the sky for the sun to shine all day long on Hilton Head Island."



She always told us, "You're going to miss me when I'm gone!" Well, she was right again!



Preceding Judy in death were her mother, Nancy Jane Gentry Adkins, her father, Jarrell F. Adkins, and her brother, Jarrell F. Adkins, Jr. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, John Blaine Thompson; one sister, Rebecca A. Adkins of Summerville, S.C.; one daughter, Jane T Ciener (Greg) of Winston-Salem and one son, J. Chris Thompson (Suellen) of Kernersville; five grandchildren, Caroline, Katharine Jane, and Elizabeth Ciener; and Macy and Blaine Thompson.



A private memorial service for Judy will be held on Tuesday, October 6th at 1:00 PM at Centenary United Methodist Church in the Sanctuary with The Rev. Craig Ford officiating. A celebration of life honoring Judy will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send your remembrances of Judy to aid Alzheimer's studies to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

