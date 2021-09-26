Lynch, Judith Ann Kelemen
January 9, 1941 - September 23, 2021
Judith Ann Kelemen Lynch, born January 9, 1941 began praising her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on September 23, 2021 after a now victorious battle against cancer in Pfafftown, NC. She was a graduate of Marsh Fork High School and trained to be a X-ray technician. Her heart and passion was for being a wife, mother and friend. Whether she meet you two weeks ago or 60 years, her and daddy loved well and took care of the people God brought into their lives. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother or friend, her smile and laugh brought joy to everyone who knew her. She was born in Nelice, WV, and preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Evelyn Kelemen, siblings, Sylvia Yost and Ronald Kelemen, and her husband of 49 years, David St. Clair Lynch. She is survived by her children, Lori Moser (Butch), Tim Lynch (Kim) and Jon Lynch (Leah) and brother Bob Kelemen (Linda) and dear friend Gene Dietz. Her grandchildren were one of her greatest joys, Drew Haupt (Shannan), Erik Haupt, Evan Haupt, Jessica Lynch, Chastity Warden and Jacob Coffer, grand-dogs, 4 great-grand sons, Hunter, Beau and Aaro Haupt and S.J. Warden, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends who like family to her. We will celebrate her life and her resurrection at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston Salem at the gazebo on Tuesday, September 28 at 2pm. Memorial gifts can be made to Trellis Supportive Care Stokes, 810 S. Main Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online Condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.