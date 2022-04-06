Sams, Judith
January 21, 1943 - April 2, 2022
Judith "Judy" Everhart Sams, 79, of Conover, formerly of Satellite Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her residence.
She was born January 21, 1943 in Forsyth County to the late Norman Everhart and Eunice Sellars Sizemore. Judy was a retired professional singer and sang for bands and on TV programs in her younger years. Later in life, she worked as a caregiver. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Everhart and Eunice Sellars Sizemore.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Tony Sams of Satellite Beach, FL; brother, Jimmy Sizemore and wife Mary of Conover, NC; sisters, Norma Perry of Winston-Salem, NC, Jeanette Gail Deporre and husband Jim of Conover, NC, and Christina Sizemore of Kernersville, NC; grandchild, Tyler Sams of Satellite Beach, FL.
A private family graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery in Rural Hall, NC.
Condolences may be sent to the Sams family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
.
The Sams family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 6, 2022.