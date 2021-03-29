Menu
Judy Garner Dudley
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Dudley, Judy Garner

March 30, 1944 - March 27, 2021

Ms. Judy Garner Dudley, 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born March 30, 1944 in Carthage, NC to Hugh L. Garner and Shula Lewis Garner. Ms. Dudley was a hairdresser for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings. Surviving are a daughter, Laura Willard (Grant); two sons, Michael Willard and Ronnie Willard (Ann); six grandchildren and three brothers, Larry Garner (Betty), Darrell Garner (Bonnie) and Robert Garner (Sybil) and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church in Whispering Pines, NC with Pastor Darrell Garner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Yates-Thagard Baptist Church
Whispering Pines, NC
