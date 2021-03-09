Menu
Judy Spaugh Griffin
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Griffin, Judy Spaugh

November 4, 1951 - March 7, 2021

Mrs. Judy Spaugh Griffin, 69, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born November 4, 1951 in Forsyth County to the late Ralph William Spaugh and Viola Doty Spaugh. In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis E. Griffin, Jr. and brother, Glenn Spaugh. She is survived by her son, Matthew E. Griffin. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 10th at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Dan Hipply officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Matt, I am so saddened to read of Judy´s passing and too late to have attended her service. I worked with Judy when she first came to Sears and loved her freshness immediately! She was very proud of you and I know you had a close bond. She´s with your Dad now, so I´m sure she´s at peace. My condolences to you and prayers for comfort in your loss.
Rebecca Bumgarner
March 12, 2021
