Matt, I am so saddened to read of Judy´s passing and too late to have attended her service. I worked with Judy when she first came to Sears and loved her freshness immediately! She was very proud of you and I know you had a close bond. She´s with your Dad now, so I´m sure she´s at peace. My condolences to you and prayers for comfort in your loss.

Rebecca Bumgarner March 12, 2021