Griffin, Judy Spaugh
November 4, 1951 - March 7, 2021
Mrs. Judy Spaugh Griffin, 69, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born November 4, 1951 in Forsyth County to the late Ralph William Spaugh and Viola Doty Spaugh. In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis E. Griffin, Jr. and brother, Glenn Spaugh. She is survived by her son, Matthew E. Griffin. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 10th at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Dan Hipply officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.