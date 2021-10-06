To The Family of Judy Koontz, We send our heartfelt condolences to each of you. My husband Henry Grant worked with Judy for years and we all became good friends. Henry and Judy both enjoyed dancing. When the hospital had an event that included dancing Henry knew he could count on Judy for a dance. May your fondest memories of Judy live on forever in your hearts. Prayers and Blessings to you all!!

Ernestine Grant & Family Friend October 8, 2021