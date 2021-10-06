Koontz, Judy Ann
July 8, 1946 - October 3, 2021
KOOTZ
MOCKSVILLE – Judy Ann Koontz, 75, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2021, after several months of declining health.
Judy was born on July 8, 1946, in Iredell County to the late Everette Ratledge and Janie Walker Koontz. Judy was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She graduated from Cool Spring High School in 1964, and attended Appalachian State University.
Judy started and finished her career at Davie County Hospital, working in the lab for over 42 years, making many treasured lifelong friends along the way. She was always cheerful and kind to her patients and truly loved what she did for a living, but her greatest joy was being Aunt Judy to her niece and nephew and especially to her great-nephews and great-niece.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bob Koontz.
She is survived by a niece, Molly Ridenhour (Drew) of Mocksville; a nephew, Luke Koontz (Molly) of Nolensville, TN; a sister-in-law, Debbie Koontz of Mocksville; and four great-nephews and a great-niece whom she adored, Mack and Wade Ridenhour and Harley, Everett, and Maggie Koontz; and many special and dear friends and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 8 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Ellen Spruill officiating.
To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Miss Koontz, there will be a live webcast of her service on the Lambert Funeral Home website, or visit:https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/61542
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salem United Methodist Church, 169 Salem Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.