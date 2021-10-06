Menu
Judy Ann Koontz
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Mocksville
635 Wilkesboro St.
Mocksville, NC
Koontz, Judy Ann

July 8, 1946 - October 3, 2021

KOOTZ

MOCKSVILLE – Judy Ann Koontz, 75, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2021, after several months of declining health.

Judy was born on July 8, 1946, in Iredell County to the late Everette Ratledge and Janie Walker Koontz. Judy was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She graduated from Cool Spring High School in 1964, and attended Appalachian State University.

Judy started and finished her career at Davie County Hospital, working in the lab for over 42 years, making many treasured lifelong friends along the way. She was always cheerful and kind to her patients and truly loved what she did for a living, but her greatest joy was being Aunt Judy to her niece and nephew and especially to her great-nephews and great-niece.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bob Koontz.

She is survived by a niece, Molly Ridenhour (Drew) of Mocksville; a nephew, Luke Koontz (Molly) of Nolensville, TN; a sister-in-law, Debbie Koontz of Mocksville; and four great-nephews and a great-niece whom she adored, Mack and Wade Ridenhour and Harley, Everett, and Maggie Koontz; and many special and dear friends and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 8 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Ellen Spruill officiating.

To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Miss Koontz, there will be a live webcast of her service on the Lambert Funeral Home website, or visit:

https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/61542.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salem United Methodist Church, 169 Salem Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028.

Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Mocksville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To The Family of Judy Koontz, We send our heartfelt condolences to each of you. My husband Henry Grant worked with Judy for years and we all became good friends. Henry and Judy both enjoyed dancing. When the hospital had an event that included dancing Henry knew he could count on Judy for a dance. May your fondest memories of Judy live on forever in your hearts. Prayers and Blessings to you all!!
Ernestine Grant & Family
Friend
October 8, 2021
