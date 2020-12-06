Elliott, Julia Gail
January 15, 1955 - November 29, 2020
Ms. Julia Gail Elliott, 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville, NC. She was born on January 15, 1955 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Charles Ross Elliott and Julia Luella Walker Elliott. She attended West Forsyth High School and was involved in the Vienna Civic Club for 52 years. Her career was in payroll for Baptist Hospital Home Care, Industries for the Blind, and Krispy Kreme. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Cindy Lou Elliott. She is survived by a son, Johnathan Charles Elliott (Illinois), and her brothers; Charles Baxter Elliott and Mark Thomas Elliott (Pam). She requests that memorials be made to Berean Baptist Church of Winston-Salem. Her graveside service will be private. Online condolences can be made to www.salemfh.com
