Davis, Julia Speas



January 11, 1930 - November 3, 2020



Heaven gained another angel on November 3, 2020 as Julia Speas Davis left her life well lived to be with her husband, Claude, and other family members in God's house. Julia, born to John Henry Speas and Elsie Martin Speas on January 11, 1930, lived in Yadkin County her entire life. She defied the norm by going to college at an early age and later, while balancing motherhood, obtained her Master's of Social Work from UNC Chapel Hill. Julia taught school, was a therapeutic dietitian, worked at the Yadkin County DSS and retired after 31 years at Forsyth County DSS, where she was Director of Social Work Programs. Julia was very involved at Centenary United Methodist Church and served as the leader of Circle 3 for 10 years. She was a proud docent at Reynolda House for 10 years. She also served on several boards, including Serendipity House, Trans-Aid, and Northwest Child Development Council, Inc. In retirement, when she and Claude were not traveling all over the world and U.S., she enjoyed gardening and spending time outside. Although her career was fulfilling, she always put family and her faith first. Julia set high standards for herself and her four children, Debbie Morse (Tim), Donna Bost (Lee), Bryan (Jennifer), and Patricia Brody, by encouraging them to pursue and appreciate higher education. Julia was also a devoted and doting grandmother to Kate, David, Alex, Amy, Molly, Dylan, Olivia, Emma, Hanna, and Jake. She has 4 precious great-grandchildren - Natalie, Benjamin, Isaac, and Teddy. Julia took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always their most enthusiastic cheerleader. Julia was blessed with a very devoted sister and best friend, Kay Brown, who was always at her side. An additional blessing is a special niece, Candice Batchelor, whom Julia regarded as another one of her children. The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Acres, who provided love and kindness in her last years. Julia asked any memorials in her honor be given to Centenary United Methodist Church or the organization of your choice.



Hayworth Miller



6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC, 27023



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.