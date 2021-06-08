Tingen, Julia Harper
October 25, 1934 - June 6, 2021
Walkertown – Mrs. Julia Harper Tingen, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. She was born on October 25, 1934, in Nash County to Joseph K. Harper and Julia Batts Harper. Julia was a member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown. She had a green thumb and loved flowers. Julia also enjoyed cooking and always made cakes for birthdays in her family. Christmas was her favorite time of the year; she loved being able to spoil her grandchildren and celebrate with them. Julia loved people; she never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. She was quite honestly everyone's friend. One of the things she also enjoyed was going to the mountains with her family and using her grandchildren's fishing poles to fish. Julia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Julia was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Ruth Tolston Harper, and her twin brother, Joseph Ray Harper. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 67 years, John Tingen; three children, Janet T. Neal (husband, Robert), Julius Tingen (wife, Julie), and Joel Tingen (wife, Angela); eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Walnut Ridge Assisted Living as well as Trellis Supportive Care – Stokes County for their loving care of Julia during her time with them.
A graveside service for Julia will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Coppley and Samantha Wesley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Julia's name to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church at 2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown, NC 27051. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.