Clayton, Julie "Scroot"



February 13, 1973 - December 8, 2021



Julie Renee Clayton known to most as "Scroot" of Germanton NC passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Dec. 8th, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 13th, 1973 to the late James "Shorty" Clayton and Judy Clayton Woods. Scroot spent most of her years doing woodwork as well as helping local tabacco farmers prime tobacco. She was proceeded in death by her Father Shorty Clayton, Mother Judy Clayton Woods, Uncle Alvin "Dewey" Mabe, Two sisters Cindy Clayton and Jenny Clayton Epperson. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Justin (Laura) Clayton, Tabitha (Dustin) Rierson, and Connor Tuttle. Step-father Connie Woods. Brothers James "Cowboy" Clayton, David "PeeWee" Clayton, James "Jimmy" Clayton and Mark Woods. Sisters Lori (Jerry) Simmons and Melanie Woods. Nieces Crystal, Mandy, Brooke, Ashley, Megan and Caiti. Nephews Jamie, Adam, Cody, Lucas, CJ, Colton, and Devon. One Cousin Austin Mabe. Four grandkids Gabriel, Chase, JD, and Carter. Her beloved dog "Dank." As well as many close friends. A celebration of life for Scroot will be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2021.