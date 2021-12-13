Menu
Julie Scroot "Scroot" Clayton
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
Clayton, Julie "Scroot"

February 13, 1973 - December 8, 2021

Julie Renee Clayton known to most as "Scroot" of Germanton NC passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Dec. 8th, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 13th, 1973 to the late James "Shorty" Clayton and Judy Clayton Woods. Scroot spent most of her years doing woodwork as well as helping local tabacco farmers prime tobacco. She was proceeded in death by her Father Shorty Clayton, Mother Judy Clayton Woods, Uncle Alvin "Dewey" Mabe, Two sisters Cindy Clayton and Jenny Clayton Epperson. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Justin (Laura) Clayton, Tabitha (Dustin) Rierson, and Connor Tuttle. Step-father Connie Woods. Brothers James "Cowboy" Clayton, David "PeeWee" Clayton, James "Jimmy" Clayton and Mark Woods. Sisters Lori (Jerry) Simmons and Melanie Woods. Nieces Crystal, Mandy, Brooke, Ashley, Megan and Caiti. Nephews Jamie, Adam, Cody, Lucas, CJ, Colton, and Devon. One Cousin Austin Mabe. Four grandkids Gabriel, Chase, JD, and Carter. Her beloved dog "Dank." As well as many close friends. A celebration of life for Scroot will be held at a later date.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2021.
She was a wonderful person inside and out would help anyone in need. She was my other mother. You will be missed Scroot. Prayers for the family
Melody Raines
December 13, 2021
