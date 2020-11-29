Julie Renee Comer passed away Oct. 9, 2020. Julie was born on June 21, 1980 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem. Julie was well known for her love of animals, fostering and adopting many rescue animals over the years. For many years she was a familiar face as a server at Arcadia Family Restaurant, where she took pride in caring for her "regulars." Julie is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Jack and Dorothy Noe; paternal grandparents Willie and Edna Comer; and her mother Ladonna Noe. Julie is survived by her father and stepmother Gray and Kathy Comer; sister and brother-in-law Karla Comer and Brad Hines; sisters Maria Butner, Sara Butner and Elizabeth Comer; nephew Alex Butner; and many loving extended family members. A private family service was held on Nov. 14. Memorial donations can be made in Julie's name to any local animal shelter or rescue.