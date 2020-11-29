Comer, Julie Renee



July 21, 1980 - October 9, 2020



Julie Renee Comer passed away Oct. 9, 2020. Julie was born on June 21, 1980 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem. Julie was well known for her love of animals, fostering and adopting many rescue animals over the years. For many years she was a familiar face as a server at Arcadia Family Restaurant, where she took pride in caring for her "regulars." Julie is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Jack and Dorothy Noe; paternal grandparents Willie and Edna Comer; and her mother Ladonna Noe. Julie is survived by her father and stepmother Gray and Kathy Comer; sister and brother-in-law Karla Comer and Brad Hines; sisters Maria Butner, Sara Butner and Elizabeth Comer; nephew Alex Butner; and many loving extended family members. A private family service was held on Nov. 14. Memorial donations can be made in Julie's name to any local animal shelter or rescue.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.