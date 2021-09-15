Shaw, Julie Anne
May 15, 1939 - September 13, 2021
SHAW
HILLSVILLE, VA
Julie Anne Shaw, 82, went home to be with her Lord Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021 at Waddell Nursing Home in Galax, VA.
Julie was born on May 15, 1939 in Boston, MA to the late John W. and Judith Brown Shaw. She attended First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove while her health permitted. Julie lived at Pinecrest School for 75 years and loved her Pinecrest family.
In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her brother, John Shaw, Jr. and her cousin, Gerry Chase.
She is survived by her cousin, Susan Chase; close relatives, Millie Payne (Kenneth), Mary Sipes, Del Bullins, and Nancy Glenn; as well as her Pinecrest family.
There will be a 1:00 pm entombment service held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating.
Memorials may be made to Pinecrest School, 38 Penny Lane Hillsville, VA 24343.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Shaw family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.