Julie Anne Shaw
1939 - 2021
Shaw, Julie Anne

May 15, 1939 - September 13, 2021

SHAW

HILLSVILLE, VA

Julie Anne Shaw, 82, went home to be with her Lord Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021 at Waddell Nursing Home in Galax, VA.

Julie was born on May 15, 1939 in Boston, MA to the late John W. and Judith Brown Shaw. She attended First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove while her health permitted. Julie lived at Pinecrest School for 75 years and loved her Pinecrest family.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her brother, John Shaw, Jr. and her cousin, Gerry Chase.

She is survived by her cousin, Susan Chase; close relatives, Millie Payne (Kenneth), Mary Sipes, Del Bullins, and Nancy Glenn; as well as her Pinecrest family.

There will be a 1:00 pm entombment service held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating.

Memorials may be made to Pinecrest School, 38 Penny Lane Hillsville, VA 24343.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Shaw family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Service
1:00p.m.
Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum
6850 University Parkway, Rural, NC
Del
September 15, 2021
Julie was always smiling. In these pictures she is dressed up with all the other children of Pinecrest School and Ms Minnie to go to church at the First Baptist Church of downtown Walnut Cove. They made a class for the children and Mr Tommy Bray and Mr Doug Duggins members of the church all helped.
Del
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results