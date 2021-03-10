Menu
June Marie Doss Callaway
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Callaway, June Marie Doss

April 23, 1948 - March 8, 2021

Mrs. June Marie Doss Callaway, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born in Portsmith, VA, on April 23, 1948, to the late Ellis Windell Doss, Sr. and Minnie Brooks Doss. Mrs. Callaway graduated in 1967 from Parkland High School. She was an active member of Pine Chapel Moravian Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a diener. Mrs. Callaway was an avid baker and wonderful cook. She was a member of the 449 Elks Lodge and was also a past president of her Women's Auxiliary group. She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Callaway; son, Andy Callaway (Dana) of Greensboro; three grandchildren: Jackson, Maddie, and Brandon; brother, Ellis Wendell "Windy" Doss, Jr. (Tonya); and three nieces: Kelsie Doss, Kaylyn Doss, and Kendyl Pearson (Cory). A graveside service will be held in her honor 2:00 PM Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Salem Moravian Graveyard, officiated by Rev. James Demby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Chapel Moravian Church, 324 Goldfloss St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Salem Moravian Graveyard
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
